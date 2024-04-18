Jenna Bush Hager says 'mama's done' after losing kid at daughter's birthday party

Jenna Bush Hager is done holding back about the annoying parts of motherhood: "Mama's done."

That's the name of her new movement, started with her "Hoda & Jenna" co-host Hoda Kotb, after she lost a child at her daughter Mila's birthday party. On Monday's "Today" show, Bush Hager told Kotb that she took 15 girls to a waterpark at American Dream, the country's second-largest shopping mall, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

But the story was complicated when Bush lost her youngest daughter Poppy's friend.

"I thought — I was a teacher, I took 24 kids on a subway in Washington, D.C. by myself — I got this. Well, turns out I didn't really have it, when it's your own children who don't listen to you the way your students did," the former first daughter of President George W. Bush and Laura Bush quipped.

Bush Hager said she is "retiring" from waterparks, "ungrateful behavior" and big parties. She then added that she was done with threatening her kids with "things that are never going to come true" while Kotb said she's done with her two daughters, Haley and Hope, begging to stay up late.

Bush Hager has three children with her husband, Henry Hager: Mila, 11, Poppy, 8, and Hal, 4.

The "Read with Jenna" book club titan told USA TODAY's The Essentials that in addition to reading to her three kids on a nightly basis, the Hager family also enjoys listening to music together.

"We always have music on in the house," she said. "I feel like if I'm grumpy or tired, the easiest way for me to change my mood is to put on music, light a candle and dance around."

After 'mama's done' rant, Jenna Bush Hager asks followers what they're done with

On Instagram, Bush Hager recounted the story from Monday's show and asked her followers what they were done with.

HGTV's "Home Town" star Erin Napier, who stars on the show with her husband Ben Napier, commented that "mama’s done with germy children’s museums and indoor play places."

"I'm done with party favors. If I have said it once, I've said it a thousand times: THE PARTY IS THE FAVOR! We as moms need to unite against the junk bag or the cookie on the way out the door. Just have the party and go home! #mamasdone," one user commented on her post.

"Im done with youth sports being so competitive--- what happened to FUN in sports?" another said.

