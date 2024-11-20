Jenna Kutcher opens up about the bittersweet end of her 3-year breastfeeding journey—and lessons every mom can relate to

Breastfeeding is a journey that’s different for every mother and child. It’s beautiful, messy, exhausting, rewarding, and yes—complicated. Jenna Kutcher, New York Times bestselling author of How Are You, Really?, knows this all too well.

Her breastfeeding journey lasted three years, woven through major milestones and quiet, everyday moments. And while she didn’t plan for her last nursing session to be the last, it ended in a way that felt meaningful—on the eve of her daughter’s third birthday.

Her story is a powerful reminder that breastfeeding, like so much of motherhood, isn’t one-size-fits-all.

Three years of feeding, bonding, and showing up

When Jenna began breastfeeding her youngest daughter, she never imagined the journey would last three years. She took it day by day, jokingly saying she’d continue “as long as she wanted.” Three years later, Jenna reflects on a journey filled with connection, patience, and plenty of surprises.

Breastfeeding was there for the big moments—book tours, career highs—and the small ones, like those quiet mornings when the rest of the house was still asleep.

But let’s be real: it wasn’t always sunshine and snuggles. Breastfeeding demanded a level of presence, patience, and physical endurance Jenna didn’t know she had. As she reflects, “To every mama navigating this tender, messy, magical season—whether you’re breastfeeding, bottle-feeding, or figuring it out day by day—I see you.”

For Jenna, those three years will always be a season of growth and connection—a marathon, not a sprint.

Breastfeeding offers numerous benefits for both mother and child, though every journey looks different. Breast milk is packed with nutrients and antibodies that help protect babies from illness (CDC). For moms, breastfeeding can lower the risk of breast and ovarian cancer and even support mental health (American Academy of Pediatrics).

But what doesn’t always make the headlines is how hard it can be. Jenna shares the unfiltered reality of the constant demands it placed on her, and the stats back her up. Many moms report feeling overwhelmed by the time and energy it takes to nurse or pump (La Leche League International). It requires significant time and energy.

Jenna’s journey didn’t stop at three years with her youngest. It was the culmination of almost seven years straight of either being pregnant or breastfeeding—a true testament to the dedication and resilience of mothers everywhere.

The last feed (that she didn’t know was the last)

Jenna’s breastfeeding journey ended in a way many mothers can relate to: unexpectedly. On Instagram, she shared her thoughts on the moment she didn’t realize was the end.

“I didn’t know our last feed was our last. But isn’t that just like motherhood? So many lasts happen quietly.”

This wasn’t just about milk—it was about connection, showing up, and creating moments that mattered. And while Jenna is grateful for everything breastfeeding gave her, she’s also ready to reclaim her body and embrace the next chapter of motherhood.

It wasn’t just about milk—it was about connection and showing up, even on the hard days. Jenna says she’s grateful for all that breastfeeding gave her, but she’s also ready to embrace what’s next.

Reclaiming the next chapter

Moving on from breastfeeding is a big transition. Experts say weaning is a personal decision that should prioritize what feels best for both mom and baby (UC Health). Whether it’s gradual or abrupt, this change can be emotional—but also freeing.

For Jenna, this phase is less about saying goodbye. It’s about celebrating everything breastfeeding meant to her while taking a deep breath and stepping forward. Her message to moms: No single phase of motherhood defines you.

To every mama: There’s no “one right way”

Jenna’s story is a reminder that there’s no right way to feed your baby. Whether you breastfeed, bottle-feed, or do a mix of both, your journey is valid and worth celebrating.

In her words:

“Here’s to showing up for our babies—and ourselves—one day, one feed, and one deep breath at a time.”

For any mom navigating this chaotic, tender, and transformative season, Jenna’s words offer solidarity.

Breastfeeding might be a chapter, but it’s not the whole story. However you nourish your baby, you’re creating connection, love, and memories that will last a lifetime.

