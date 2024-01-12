Jenna Ortega dazzles in a white micro-mini dress with floral nipple pasties

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Another grey January day, another major red carpet slay – and this time, it's courtesy of everyone's favourite Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega. The 21-year-old actor attended the world premiere screening of her upcoming drama thriller film Miller's Girl at the 35th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival in California, and swapped her usual signature goth-girl aesthetic for a dazzling all-white look that we can't stop thinking about.

While we certainly miss seeing Jenna hit the red carpet in her various Wednesday Addams-inspired ensembles – who could forget *that* iconic Versace goth bride moment from the Netflix show's LA premiere?! – we're enjoying watching the star experiment with different styles. In the past few months alone, she's been spotted in everything from a patchwork shorts suit with knee-high socks, to a gold Dior carpet coat and a bridal white see-through lace blazer dress. It's her latest full white outfit, however, that's living in our minds rent-free...

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

Ummmmm, how FAB does Jenna look here?! We need to take a moment to appreciate the literal fashion masterpiece that is her micro-mini dress – a design from Valentino's latest collection that nails the corsage trend courtesy of some strategically placed flowers that are essentially an elegant version of nipple pasties. Love!

Jenna also took the winter whites trend and ran with it, pairing her dress with matching white accessories including Christian Louboutin heels, pearl earrings, a pearl bracelet and a silk choker necklace. Hell, she even had co-ordinating white French tips on her nails! Now that's what we call dedication, ppl.

