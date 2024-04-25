Jennifer Aniston producing reimagining of 9 to 5
The Friends actress and her producing partner Kristin Hahn are developing a new version of the workplace comedy via their Echo Films banner. The original 1980 film starred Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, as three office colleagues who decide to get revenge on their sexist, egotistical boss, played by Dabney Coleman. Parton's theme song of the same name remains one of her biggest hits. Plot details of the new version are being kept under wraps.However, Juno and Jennifer's Body screenwriter Diablo Cody is working on the latest draft of the script for 20th Century Studios, according to reports.