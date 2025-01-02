Jennifer Aniston Shares the Workout that Has 'Transformed My Body' — Plus the Drink She Has Every Morning (Exclusive)

The actress prioritizes her health by working out consistently and sipping on a special drink "first thing in the morning"

Jennifer Aniston kicks off each day in the same healthy way.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the actress, 55, describes the simple go-to drink she makes when she wakes up, before her workout.

"I drink ARMRA Colostrum first thing in the morning, with room temperature water and a whole lemon squeezed into it," Aniston — who is currently promoting her ongoing partnership with Pvolve for its “strength redefined” New Year challenge — says.

In the "colder months," The Morning Show star says she will add additional ingredients to spice up the concoction.

"I'll steep a little teaspoon of ginger, which is good for your digestion and your immune system, and then I'll put a little drop of Manuka honey," Aniston says. "It's so delicious served hot."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



Zoey Grossman Jennifer Aniston

Related: Jennifer Aniston on Her Approach to Self-Care, Exercise & Nutrition: 'I Always Give Myself a Cheat Day' (Exclusive)

According to Aniston, taking care of herself — whether through monitoring what she eats and drinks or by making sure her mind and body are in tip-top shape — is of the utmost importance.

Over the years, the star says she has learned many ways to maintain her health and enjoys spreading the knowledge. "I love to share anything, any health tips, food tips, sleep tips," she says. "I actually love to hear those, but I also love to share information that I learn."

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

Zoey Grossman Jennifer Aniston.

One thing she has learned along her wellness journey: No one should accept the popular fitness mentality of "no pain, no gain."

"That's not true at all. You can actually have gain with no pain," the Friends alum tells PEOPLE.

Zoey Grossman Jennifer Aniston.

Related: Jennifer Aniston Details the 4 Things She Does to Stay in Shape in Her 50s

Pointing to her ongoing partnership with Pvolve — a low-impact fitness program — Aniston says, "You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation."

"In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others, and it's a really enjoyable workout that I don't feel intimidated by, that I don't dread," she continues. "I get excited, because I also know that if I'm not feeling 100%, if I only have 20 minutes in me, that's all I do. ... It meets you where you're at, and I love that about it."

Reacting to new photos part of her latest campaign with Pvolve, which show her toned and fit in a black one-piece, Aniston says, "I've never had this kind of definition. [These workouts] get into those micro little muscles that are underneath bigger muscles that you just don't even know existed, so you're really getting strong from the inside out."

In 2025, Pvolve is mirroring Aniston’s own workout routine through its New Year's challenge. "If you're going to make a resolution for the new year, try the January challenge, which is not that challenging," Aniston says.

"It's four workouts a week for six weeks," she adds. "They're great and fun workouts with great trainers, and it's something you give to yourself. You'll feel great after six weeks."



Read the original article on People