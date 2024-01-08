Jennifer Aniston steps out with a majorly short haircut at the 2024 Golden Globes

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston steps out at the 2024 Golden Globes with a brand new (yet still somehow dated... bear with me here, folks) hairstyle. As the old-aged saying goes: New year, new cut!

Late last night, Jen took to the GG red carpet award ceremony (7 January, 2024) with a style like no other. And while she stunned in a custom Dolce & Gabbana strapless 'fit, it was her fresh haircut that stole the spotlight.

Sitting loose around her face, the Friends alum rocked her signature hairstyle from back in the day: a short choppy lob, aka a long bob. The feathered ends, cropped length and voluminous roots are very much the epitome of mid 90s hair and it's giving season 2 Rachel vibes like we've never seen before.

Her blonde 'do that previously grazed her chest is now sitting neatly just below her shoulders in flipped outward layers.



Even the messy side part is the same!

All she needs now is a dark mauve lip, pencil thin 'brows and a brunette colour refresh and she'll be pretty much straight out of our 1995 TV screens! Oh, and a Ross by her side, ofc.



Now, to really gauge the dramatics of this cut, let's reminisce on all that we've lost – in other words, that just means taking a look at her previously long lengths... R.I.P. For reference, the below image was the length of Jen's locks for the majority of last year (snap taken from the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's Murder Mystery 2, late March 2023).

I guess according to Jen, we're snipping off a couple'a inches in 2024! Off of our hair, that is...

