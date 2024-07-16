Jennifer Aniston's 'go-to' collagen supplements are on sale for $17 for Prime Day

“My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use," says Jennifer Aniston, chief creative officer of Vital Proteins. (Vital Proteins)

Want stronger hair? Longer nails? Less creaky joints? Collagen could be the ticket to these benefits and more, offering an easy way to incorporate the supplement into your daily wellness routine. This scoop-able brand is easy to add to your morning smoothie and Jennifer Aniston is such a fan that she signed on as chief creative officer of the company. It's called Vital Proteins and Amazon has slashed the prices of select Vital Proteins supplements down to $17 during its Prime Day event.

This collagen is easily absorbed by your body for next-level benefits, including improving the health of your hair, skin and nails. Just add a pack to any kind of hot or cold liquid, like a smoothie or coffee. “My go-to collagen routine is adding Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides in my morning cup of coffee or smoothie — so easy to use," Aniston says.

"Love this stuff, use it every day," a five-star fan says. "The single packs are convenient for travel, and I love that it helps get some extra protein in in the mornings. I put a packet or two in my coffee every day. ... I definitely notice a difference in my nails when I run out for a week or forget to pack it."

Want a little flavor with your collagen powder? The Vital Proteins Chocolate Collagen Powder Supplement contains 20 grams of collagen per supplement, along with a delicious chocolate taste thanks to alkalized cocoa powder and stevia. Just add a scoop or two to your favorite drink daily. "This chocolate collagen powder not only has the benefits, but also provides a flavor boost to my smoothie," Aniston says.

"I have NEVER tried a product that gave me so many benefits!" a happy customer said. "Let's start with my nails. They are as hard as acrylic. My nails never grow and I hate taking pills like biotin. With this powder, I pour it in a half a bottle of water FAITHFULLY every morning. Consistency is the key! I can't speak on my hair because I keep it braided under my wigs. My joints, A GOD SEND!! I normally go to the chiropractor at least once a month and sometimes a whole week if I lifted weights too hard at the gym to get adjustments in my lower back. I also usually have knee pain when I do my squats. After about a week of taking this every morning, I haven't been to the chiropractor in three months! My back doesn't bother me. My knees don't hurt after workouts. I have gotten A LOT of compliments on my skin! I noticed I don't have those 'pockets' around my eyes in the mornings like I used to. IT WORKS, PEOPLE!"

You can also get your collagen fix in gummy form (though these are not on sale at the moment). Each of these gummies contains 2.5 grams of verisol collagen peptides, which stimulate the dermal (i.e. inner) layer of your skin to increase collage production. It also works to help fight the collage you lose through the aging process.

"Love love love!!!" a satisfied customer said. "You need these if you want collagen that absorbs and WORKS, better digestion, better hair, skin and nails — even joint pain relief!!!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Grace & Stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum $14 $20 Save $6 with coupon See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $50 $200 Save $150 See at Amazon

Style

Hanes Jersey Pocket Shorts $9 $19 Save $10 See at Amazon