Jennifer Behr Is Hiring A Press Assistant In Brooklyn, NY

Winnie Liu
·2 min read

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and knits. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shopbop, Neiman Marcus, Browns, MyTheresa, Harrods and many more.

Jennifer Behr is seeking a motivated and experienced Press Assistant to join a rapidly growing team. The ideal candidate has a background in the luxury beauty and/or fashion industries.

The Jennifer Behr studio is based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and committed to producing luxury handmade pieces in New York City. The design and creation of our product is the core of our business and we are looking for someone who can help to support our PR Department.

MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES
● Facilitate sample trafficking, brand returns and sample archiving while maintaining a clean showroom space
● Monitor all major US online outlets and relevant social media channels on a daily basis for any brand mention or brand product placement, as well as missed opportunities
● Clip, record and share all print, online and social published brand placements with the brand team
● Compile all press clippings and analyze sample trafficking analytics for monthly reporting
● Package and record seasonal gifting styles sent to influencers and editors
● Assist in project-based brainstorming/research sessions and strategy outlining - to include help with pitches and press release verbiage as well as partnership conversations
● Maintain general file organization within our shared file sharing system
● Assist in organization of seasonal e-comm/model shoots by coordinating with talent/HMU and photography and organizing sample delivery on-set
● Support seasonal VIP team in their needs for awards season
● Support sales team with asset management and sendouts

REQUIREMENTS
● Ability to work in a close-knit team environment and take initiative.
● Extremely organized with proficiency in Microsoft Suite programs
● Interest and knowledge in Fashion Research, Securing Press Placements, Creative Writing.
● Positive attitude and willingness to learn and try new things.

Compensation: $50k - $65k

This is a full time in person role in Brooklyn, NY. Please send resume and cover letter to morgan@jenniferbehr.com

@jenniferbehr

