Amazon Big Spring Sale: Jennifer Garner’s 'skin-hack' moisturizer is on sale for $15

I tried Jennifer Garner’s all-time favourite moisturizer — and it’s on sale during the Amazon Big Spring Sale. (Photo by Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage)

When it comes to skincare, Jennifer Garner takes hers seriously. As a Neutrogena ambassador for more than 16 years, the actress swears by the brand’s products and science — especially its Hydro Boost Gel Cream Moisturizer. Right now, you can add her tried-and-true moisturizer to your cart for just $15 during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.

Hyaluronic acid is a must in her skincare routine, and Neutrogena's Hydro Boost has a lot of it. She's called the moisturizer her ultimate "skin hack," especially during the dry winter months. On top of that, she’s referred to it as "her baby" and dubbed it her favourite Neutrogena product. “There are all these micro-lines that once I put it on, they go away,” Garner has said. “This is 48 hours of moisture that you’re locking in with one thing. I can see why the reviewers love it,” she told InStyle.

For over a year now, I’ve used the moisturizer religiously. It’s become an essential part of my nighttime skincare routine, and I can confirm — it provides stellar hydration.

The details

Highly recommended by dermatologists, the Hydro Boost Gel Cream is a lightweight moisturizer that’s non-greasy or sticky and strengthens the skin’s moisture barrier.

With ingredients like hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, the formula is known for maintaining hydration and ample moisture throughout the day. The skin becomes softer and more supple after regular use.

First impressions

In the past, I've struggled with dry and dull skin. I often hesitate to try new products as my sensitive skin is prone to reactions. However, the Hydro Boost Gel Cream is dermatologist-recommended, so I decided to give it a go.

Off the bat, the texture is incredibly smooth. It feels intensely moisturizing when you slather it on, and while it takes a minute or two to absorb fully, you feel the hydration immediately.

Photo after using the moisturizer before makeup (Photo via author).

I’ve used the gel cream for over a year, and my skin has never felt so soft and revitalized — largely thanks to the hyaluronic acid. The product moisturizes overnight with glycerin and vitamin B5, leaving me with a bright morning glow.

The Hydro Boost Gel Cream also performs great under makeup. Its hydrating formula enhances and brightens my overall look. It adds a tightness and bounce to my skin that I don't see without it.

Testing out moisturizer under makeup (Photo via author).

'I want more of it'

With nearly 6,600 reviews on Amazon, many shoppers note how impressive the moisturizer’s affordability and performance are. While a few disagreed, several wrote the moisturizer was helpful for skin conditions like eczema.

“I want more of it,” said one reviewer.

Another wrote their skin “never felt or looked this good.” Even in the winter, its staying power is “beautiful.”

One reviewer highly recommended the moisturizer for eczema. The user advised those with the condition to use the gel cream over heavier products for a lighter and more consistent nighttime routine.

Despite thousands of five-star reviews, some noted it “burned and tingled” their skin.

A few users said the product may not be compatible with sensitive skin. They warned of the moisturizer’s pungent scent and urged caution when applying it around the eye area.

The final verdict

Like Jennifer Garner, the Hydro Boost Gel Cream Moisturizer has become essential to my skincare routine. It’s fast absorbing, lightweight and gentle on sensitive skin. After using it for over a year, I haven’t experienced any reactions to it either.

Its hydrating formula leaves me with a dewy finish, locking in all-day moisture. At just $15, it has transformed my skin to the clearest it can be.

Though some reviewers said it bothered their sensitive skin, I have never had any issues with the Hydro Boost moisturizer. It has become an indispensable part of my beauty routine, thanks to its long-lasting hydration.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Let us know what you think by commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.