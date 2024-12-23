Jennifer Garner's Chic Sweater Proved This One Fashion Rule Is Meant to be Broken

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

There are not many styles that my mom and I both agree on. Given our generational gap, it’s not surprising that some of my trendier looks leave her puzzled. However, I’m never one to write off classic pieces, including the one closet must-have that we both love: turtleneck sweaters.

My mom owns several variations of this wintertime staple, and it turns out she isn’t alone in her admiration; last week, Jennifer Garner stepped out in her own navy turtleneck sweater, which she paired with black pleated trousers and towering heeled booties. Aside from breaking a fashion faux pas by proving that black and navy can be worn together, Garner also proved that this practical knit always looks effortlessly chic.

After seeing Garner’s cozy ‘fit, I decided to take a page out of my mom’s playbook by stocking up on turtlenecks from Amazon. You can shop all my top finds below, starting at just $19.

Jennifer Garner-Inspired Turtleneck Sweaters

Since there are literally thousands of versions to choose from, deciding what type of turtleneck you want is important. If you’re looking to recreate Garner’s boxy sweater this 100 percent merino wool pullover is for you. The hemline stops at the waist, and the fit is neither too bulky nor too constricting. Not to mention, the $48 price tag is shockingly low for a knit of this quality.

Because I’m a fan of oversized silhouettes, I’m personally eyeing this roomy Lillusory style. While the color is the same rich navy hue as Garner’s, this sweater gives off comfier vibes thanks to its flowy fit. And, now that it’s on sale, I’m also tempted to grab it in one of its other shades, including white, black, and brown.

As Garner showed, this deceptively comfortable top can still look put-together with the right styling. To copy the star, pair your sweater with well-fitting trousers and a sexy statement shoe. Or, if you’re aiming to keep it casual, style your knit with leggings and chunky sneakers. I plan on wearing my new turtleneck sweaters with baggy jeans and loafers.

Take it from Garner and my mom: Fashion doesn’t have to be complicated. Head to Amazon to shop must-have turtleneck sweaters, and check out more of my favorites, below.

