Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney Are Expecting Their Second Child

Back in June 2018, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted hanging out with a mysterious man that the internet eventually determined to be New York City-based art gallerist Cooke Maroney. The couple soon married during a lavish October weekend in Rhode Island in 2019, though prior to the engagement they’d kept the relationship mostly out of the public eye. Even after their marriage and welcoming their first son, Cy, in February 2022, the couple has continued to protect their privacy.

So who exactly is Maroney, and how did an art gallery director catch the eye of one of Hollywood’s biggest stars? Below, a quick primer on Maroney and Lawrence’s relationship so far and their marriage, along with their announcement on being pregnant with their second child.

Lawrence admitted that her wedding with Maroney was 'awful' because of the pressure they felt hosting.

At the 2024 Golden Globes on January 7, Lawrence opened up about her wedding to Maroney, calling the experience of being a bride 'awful.'

'It’s so stressful. You’re not having fun. You’re just like, "Is that person having fun?" she started. 'I’ll never forget—I was freaking out about the guests being cold, and all of my friends were lying. They’re like, "Nobody’s cold, nobody’s cold, everything’s fine, everything’s fine." My mum was like, "It’s freezing out there. Your grandmother almost died."

The No Hard Feelings actor also revealed that she told Killers of the Flower Moon actor Robert De Niro to leave her rehearsal dinner:

'I looked over, and I saw Bob, who doesn’t know anybody, and he’s kind of wandering around, and I immediately was like, "No, this isn’t what he wants to be doing. I don’t want him here." So I went over and whispered, I was like, "Go home," and he was nice—he talked to my parents and was polite—but I was like, "Go."

The couple welcomed their first child in February 2022.

TMZ reported on February 24, 2022 that Maroney and Lawrence welcomed their first baby together in the Los Angeles area. The couple did not confirm the news themselves, and no details have come out yet about the baby's birth date, name, or gender.

Lawrence later told Vogue in September 2022 that the two had a baby boy named Cy 'after the postwar American painter Cy Twombly, one of Maroney’s favourite artists,' Vogue wrote.

In September 2021, People confirmed that Lawrence was pregnant with her first child. She was spotted walking through New York City in floral overalls and a leather bag, showing off her growing baby bump.

Maroney and Lawrence had an October 2019 wedding in Rhode Island.

TMZ first reported that the low-key pair would wed in Rhode Island on Saturday, October 19. News of the nuptials came about a month after Maroney and Lawrence were spotted at a New York City marriage bureau, obtaining a licence to wed.

In June of that year, the Oscar winner opened up on Catt Sadler's NAKED With Catt Sandler podcast about wedding planning—and when she knew Maroney was the one.

'I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, "I’m ready to get married," she recalled. 'I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully. He’s my best friend so I want to legally bind him to me forever. And fortunately the paperwork exists for such a thing. It’s the greatest. You find your favourite person in the planet and you’re like you can’t leave. So I wanted to take that offer.'

It turns out TMZ was right. The two tied the knot at the Belcourt estate in Newport, Rhode Island, in front of an A-list guest list including Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Bradley Cooper, Ashley Olsen, Adele, Kris Jenner, Sienna Miller, and Cameron Diaz.

Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted an engagement party in New York City.

Lawrence and Maroney were photographed out in early May 2019, en route to the engagement party they threw for their family and friends in New York City. The appearance came after People reported in April that the couple was seen looking at venues in the city, possibly for that party or their actual wedding ceremony. A source said then that J.Law is a 'family girl...I would be surprised if the wedding were not a fairly extensive family affair.'

Page Six got more details on the engagement party: It was held at the River Café in Brooklyn, and the couple rented out the entire restaurant for the party. 'It was fabulous!' an insider told the outlet. 'There were tables set up everywhere—the dining room, the terrace room and the outdoor patio.' Lawrence's good friend Emma Stone was among the guests, and Page Six reported that food included hors d’oeuvres and Mandarin duck.

Lawrence prefers to keep their relationship private, but she spoke a little about their marriage to Vanity Fair in November 2021.

Lawrence shared two tidbits about Maroney in her late 2021 Vanity Fair interview: What it was like when they first started dating, and she got used to not having security with him: 'So, when I started dating my now husband, I was so embarrassed to bring my [security guard] when he asked me out,' she said. 'I mean, how mortifying would that have been? So I didn’t, and it made me really nervous the first few times, and it turned out totally fine. I realised you get more privacy if….I don’t know if this is even safe to talk about. I have security all the time. Twenty-four hours a day. And a gun!'

She also offered a little glimpse into what their marriage is like now: 'I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,' she said. 'I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. "Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done." And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, "You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?" And I say, "Yes, I am. Tuesday!" And he’s always right, and I never do.'

Then on a June 2023 episode of Amelia Dimoldenberg's YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, Lawrence shared the story of how Maroney proposed.

'Terrifying, but very, very exciting,' said Lawrence. 'I didn't say what I wanted to. I imagined it a million times, and then I ended up just going, "What? What? What?" And then going, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."



'Like a competition winner,' said Dimoldenberg.



'Exactly,' Lawrence responded.

Lawrence says her love for Maroney has only grown since the two became parents.

Lawrence made a point not to share too much about her life with Maroney in her Vogue October 2022 interview, following her decision to keep their relationship private. But she did address how welcoming their son Cy changed the way she sees Maroney. 'My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn’t know about,' she said. 'I include my husband in that. And then they’re both just, like, out there—walking around, crossing streets. He’s gonna drive one day. He’s gonna be a stupid teenager and be behind the wheel of a car. And I’m just gonna be like, Good night! You know? Like, who sleeps?'

Maroney grew up in Vermont.

Maroney's parents, James Maroney and Suki Fredericks, own an Oliver Hill Farm in Leicester, Vermont. According to Medium, his parents grew tired of raising their son in the city and decided to move further up north to start a farm. Before the move, Maroney's father was an art dealer in Manhattan and previously served as the Head of American Paintings at Christie's before trying to adapt to a more simplistic way of life. Maroney also has a younger sister named Annabelle.

He is an art gallerist.

Maroney followed in his father's footsteps with art. He currently serves as the director of New York City's Gladstone Gallery, which boasts a list of high-profile clients. According to The Cut, Maroney's previously worked with painter Carroll Dunham and Björk’s ex-boyfriend, sculptor Matthew Barney. Before he worked at Gladstone, he worked at Gagosian gallery after he completed his NYU art history degree.

Maroney met Lawrence though a mutual friend.

Lawrence and Maroney were apparently introduced to each other by the actress's best friend, Laura Simpson. 'They met through Jen’s friend Laura….The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together,' a source told Page Six early in their relationship.

You probably won't find much trace of him on social media.

Maroney appears totally absent from Facebook and Twitter. At the moment, he only has a private Instagram page that's just over 2,000 followers.

From the beginning, he knew how to make Lawrence happy.

While Lawrence and Maroney don't often speak publicly about their relationship, sources have repeatedly told tabloids that what they have is exceptional. 'She is smiling like I have never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends,' a source told People in August 2018.

Us Weekly, meanwhile, reported in January 2019 that Lawrence and Maroney were very committed. 'Things between them are very serious,' a source told the outlet. 'They definitely appear to be in it for the long haul.'

People reported in February 2019 that the two really work well together. 'He’s a great guy,' a source told the outlet. 'He’s smart and funny, and I think really keeps her on her toes and he doesn’t treat her like a celebrity like the other boyfriends did.'

The couple search for a home in NYC's East Village.

A heavily pregnant Lawrence was seen with Maroney and a real estate agent in NYC reportedly in 2021 searching for a new home.

Lawrence sold her penthouse in Manhattan for £7.5 million in August the year prior, though it was originally listed for £11.8 million. From there, she moved to a property in the West Village in a brand new townhouse that sold for £16.9 million.

The couple continues their real estate search after the birth of their baby.

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were seen in Los Angeles on June 25, 2022, looking for new property in Bel-Air. Lawrence gave birth to their first child on February 23, and though the couple spent most of her pregnancy on the east coast, they're reportedly looking at California now.

Both Maroney and Lawrence were wearing white T-shirts and sunglasses, though Lawrence's was more fitted and tucked into her black slacks. She had her blonde hair half up with a clip, and was carrying a small purse over her shoulder. Maroney wore a pair of blue jeans.

The pair were enjoying NYC together in spring 2023.

On May 6, 2023 the couple were seen again in New York City heading to meet a group at Italian restaurant il Bucco. Lawrence was all in black, wearing loose-legged slacks in a satiny-material and a pair of strappy black heels. Her top matched the flowing pants, and she wore a tank top with thick straps underneath. Lawrence wore no makeup and left her hair down. Around her neck were two bead necklaces in pink and white. Maroney kept things simple with a white shirt, jacket, and black pants.

On June 2, 2024 the couple was seen in NYC again, with Lawrence heading to the gym in a monochrome black outfit with leggings, a loose t-shirt, and a black baseball cap. She wa wearing black sandals and a gold necklace, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. Maroney was seen waiting for a car in the West Village, also dressed casually.

Maroney and Lawrence were seen out together on a dinner date in October 2023.

Lawrence and Maroney showed off their fall style on a dinner date in New York City on October 12, in a rare outing by the couple. Lawrence wore an oversized red sweater with blue jeans and black flats, while Maroney was in a black sweater, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers. She and Maroney held hands in front of photographers. See photos here.

The real estate search continued into 2024.

On January 27, 2024 Lawrence and Maroney were seen on the hunt for a home again, this time in Los Angeles, specifically the neighbourhood of Beverly Hills. The actress wore a black button-up sweater with tan pants, with matching tan flats. She accessorised with a pair of aviators and left her blonde hair down. Cooke wore a white T-shirt and black pants. The couple stopped to check in with one another as they walked down the street.

In spring 2024, they toured New York City by bike.

The couple were photographed in NYC on Saturday, March 16, grabbing a couple of Citibikes for a ride. Lawrence was wearing a leather jacket with a bright yellow scarf in the spring weather, paired with a grey cashmere sweater and brown pants. The star wore sunglasses, leather shoes, and a crocodile print brown handbag. Maroney was wearing a black pea coat, grey pants, and a pair of black Vans.

A source gave a brief update in July 2024 about the two’s marriage and thoughts on having a second child.

Lawrence and Maroney continued to keep their relationship and family life private throughout spring 2024. A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight though on July 17 about how the couple is 'doing very well.' Lawrence and Maroney 'are super in love,' the insider added. 'They make each other laugh and have the best time parenting together. They would love to have another kid and expand their family.'

It was reported that Lawrence and Maroney were expecting their second child in October 2024.

Lawrence was photographed on October 19, 2024 leaving a dinner in Los Angeles in a white T-shirt that hugged her torso. A rep confirmed to Vogue that she and Maroney are expecting their second child.

