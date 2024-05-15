Jennifer Lopez looks like a member of the royal family with this ear-hugging bouffant hairstyle

Disney princesses Tiana, Jasmine, Belle and Cinderella are visions of ideal beauty with flowing hair that effortlessly falls to a state of perfection – no matter the battle... An ugly step-sister need never step in the way of an immaculate 'do. But fantastical animations aside (oh to be a pixelated royal with a happily ever after), what has me reminiscing is Jennifer Lopez with a hairstyle to rival those of my childhood.

In a recent Instagram post, JLo shared a video reel sharing behind-the-scenes details about her upcoming film, Atlas (coming to Netflix 24 May, 2024). And as excited as we are to watch the sci-fi/action movie, what piqued the interest of the beauty journalist in me (

(quelle surprise) was, of course, her hairstyle.

While not the biggest bouffant beehive we've ever seen, the ear-hugging updo is equal parts tamed, chic, voluminous and regal. Not to mention the middle parting, which adds to such sophistication.

I mean, she looks like she could be straight out of the British Royal family, right?! Sans-tiara and jewels, that is.

Paired with a satin gown, kitten heel and clutch bag, this full glam makes for the perfect wedding guest look – 'tis the season, after all! However, it, too, could be dressed down with a floaty summer dress and some sandals for those inevitable June/July garden parties. Bring on the BBQ!

I'm sure both Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex would approve... of both the hairstyle and potato salad picky bits to accompany the burgers... duh.

Follow Lia on Instagram.





