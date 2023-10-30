Jennifer Lopez, 54, calls this anti-aging serum a 'game-changer' — and it's on sale

Jennifer Lopez says she sees a "profound" difference in her skin when she uses this JLo Beauty anti-aging serum (photos via Jennifer Lopez/Instagram).

If we had to turn to one celebrity for beauty advice, it would be Jennifer Lopez. Whether it's a blessing of genetics, the hard work of dermatologists, or it really is olive oil, the 54-year-old looks as good today as she did in 2001's "The Wedding Planner."

How does J.Lo continue to defy the laws of aging and time? According to Lopez herself, the secret lies in her JLo Beauty serum, which is up to 20 per cent off right now at Sephora Canada.

In an Instagram Reel posted earlier this year, the "Marry Me" star calls the anti-aging serum a "game-changer."

Lopez, fresh from the shower, says she sees a "profound" difference in her skin whenever she uses the glow serum.

The "difference in my skin is so profound when I'm using it and when I'm not," a fresh-faced J.Lo tells the camera. "If you haven't tried That JLo Glow yet, you need to. That with our moisturizer, in the evenings, in the night — and our sunscreen during the day is just a game-changer."

Lopez furthers her advice in the Instagram caption, telling fans that "consistency is key" and hails That JLo Glow serum as her "glow-to ride or die."

A mega-rich gel serum designed to brighten, tighten and lift the skin, the JLo Beauty Serum provides all-day hydration and is great for anti-aging, as it targets fine lines and wrinkles.

'My skin literally glows'

Earning an average rating of 4.1 out of five from Sephora shoppers, reviewers call the JLo beauty product the "holy grail of serums."

The face serum "does some heavy lifting," writes one shopper. "It balances out my skin tones and removes redness."

"This serum is one of the best I have ever used," echoes another. "My skin literally glows and is bright every time I use it."

JLo Beauty That Jlo Glow Brightening & Firming Serum with Niacinamide (Photo via Sephora)

From $86 $107 at Sephora

The serum is a "chef's kiss for me," praises a third reviewer. "I have dry skin, and it makes my face feel and look great. Treat yourself to this product and you won't regret it," they write.

While the celebrity-backed serum has earned hundreds of five-star reviews, some note it "doesn't mix well" with other skincare products and "only works well when used alone."

"[I] experience piling with my foundation and it never sits right," according to one Sephora shopper.

Based on a clinical study, 91 per cent of participants noted an improvement in the look of their skin's firmness and elasticity, and 100 per cent agreed it improved skin hydration and texture.

However, a handful of reviewers note that as it's an anti-aging product, "younger ladies might not need or want such a heavy serum."

Sephora Savings Event

Now through Nov. 6, Sephora Beauty Insiders can save up to 20 per cent on JLo Beauty and hundreds of other beauty brands, courtesy of the Sephora Savings Event. All tier members must apply the code TIMETOSAVE for their discounts to apply.

Rouge : On now, Rouge members can take 20 per cent off their purchases.

VIB : Take 15 per cent off from Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

Insider: Save 10 per cent between Oct. 31 - Nov. 6

To shop even more JLo Beauty on sale, scroll below.

