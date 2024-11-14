Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Designer Boots Are Peak Fall, and I Found Lookalikes From $50

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Brown is the new black, at least according to this season’s color trends. A deliciously rich menu of espresso, chocolate, and caramel latte browns have been splashed across the street style of everyone from Gigi Hadid, Martha Stewart, and, most recently, Jennifer Lopez. The icon stepped out in leg-elongating boots that matched the cognac tone of her two-piece sweater set, serving up a masterclass in monochromatic neutrals and perfectly balanced proportions.

A show-stopping pair of boots can elevate even the simplest of outfits with little to no effort. For instance, Lopez’s look comes courtesy of pricey labels like Gucci and Saint Laurent—the boots in question cost nearly $2,000—but when you break it down, it’s a foolproof autumnal outfit formula you can achieve at any price point. Her luxe patent style not only adds a textural, glossy contrast to her matching knits, but also brings extra leg coverage to juxtapose short hems on brisk days. The versatile boots have been living in my head rent free, so I found eight similar point-toe styles to round out your fall boot rotation, all starting at just $50.

This high-shine style from Wetkiss is a mere fraction of the price of Lopez’s style but delivers near-identical flair. Made of shiny PU leather, they don a simple and slim ankle strap and a similar razor-sharp point-toe silhouette. One shopper confirmed “the fit is quite comfortable, with more padding in the soles than other boots [they’ve] worn,” adding that the boots can easily be worn “for a dressy occasion or to the office for a more professional look.” Chef’s kiss.

Jeffrey Campbell’s Checkmate Boots offer that ideal just-below-the-knee shaft height in a deeper brown hue. The angular heel offers a bit more stability than a traditional stiletto, with a moderate 3.15-inch height that hits the middle ground between a kitten heel. “I am on my feet all day at work and have worn these multiple times with no issues,” said one reviewer, while another agreed saying, “[I] can walk around all day without pain.” They make a statement without saying too much, making them a perfect addition to your cool-girl capsule wardrobe.

These whiskey brown Vince Camuto boots are ideal for those with wide feet and wide calves, thanks to their rounder almond toes and roomy shafts. “Ladies with larger calves will be pleasantly surprised that they may not need a wide-calf variation,” said one shopper, who added that “they’re very walkable and don’t cause any “pinching or soreness.” Similar to Lopez’s boots, they flash a subtle hint of gold at the ankle strap, with an overall posh feel in warm brown leather.

