Jesse Plemons says he has 'much more energy' after 50-pound weight loss

Jesse Plemons is opening up about his weight loss journey.

At the premiere of his latest film "Kinds of Kindness," the Oscar-nominated actor, 36, told Entertainment Tonight he has lost 50 pounds over the course of about a year-and-a-half.

"I'm not lugging 50 more pounds around," he revealed, adding, "I have much more energy."

The "Civil War" star indicated his kids motivated him to slim down. Plemons shares two children with his wife, Kirsten Dunst.

"I've got young kids, so I've got to keep up with them," he told ET.

Jesse Plemons told Entertainment Tonight he has "much more energy" after losing 50 pounds over the course of a year-and-a-half.

Plemons previously told the Los Angeles Times that he lost weight through intermittent fasting, which involves eating only during certain periods of time. But the actor denied the use of Ozempic.

"It's really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic," Plemons said. "It doesn't matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyway."

Jesse Plemons is fantastic in everything. His 10 best roles, ranked (including 'Windfall')

The "Killers of the Flower Moon" star told the Times he was "surprised" at how quickly intermittent fasting was effective for him, also noting that he initially started losing weight for a role.

"I lost a little bit before I did that part and then felt like I was in the rhythm, I was feeling better, and something shifted in my head," Plemons told the Times. "I just sort of got a handle on it."

Making 'Civil War' film Kirsten Dunst rehearsed with someone unexpected: her 5-year-old

In 2023, Plemons participated in an Interview magazine conversation with Daniel Kaluuya, who at the start of the conversation expressed surprise at how much weight the actor had lost.

"Something clicked in my head and I got tired of carrying all that extra weight around," Plemons told him.

He added, "I got asked to do a scene in this movie and I was playing a soldier, and I was like, 'I don't know many soldiers that are my size.' So like everyone else, I started doing intermittent fasting, cut carbs, all that stuff. It's easy if you just actually do it."

Plemons plays multiple characters in the new Yorgos Lanthimos film "Kinds of Kindness," for which he won best actor at the Cannes Film Festival.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jesse Plemons weight loss: Actor reveals he lost 50 pounds