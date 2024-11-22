This Jingle Juice Is Sure To Make Your Spirits Bright
Yields: 15 servings
Prep Time: 5 mins
Total Time: 10 mins
Ingredients
1/2 c.
granulated sugar, for rimming glasses
4 c.
Cran-Apple Juice
2
(750-ml.) bottles red Moscato
1
(750-ml.) bottle Prosecco
1/2 c.
vodka
2 c.
frozen cranberries
1/3 c.
mint leaves
2
limes, sliced into rounds
Directions
Using a wedge of lime, wet rim of glasses. Dip in sugar until coated.
Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl, stir together and serve.
