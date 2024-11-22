This Jingle Juice Is Sure To Make Your Spirits Bright

Lena Abraham
Yields: 15 servings

Prep Time: 5 mins

Total Time: 10 mins

Ingredients

  • 1/2 c.

    granulated sugar, for rimming glasses

  • 4 c.

    Cran-Apple Juice

  • 2

    (750-ml.) bottles red Moscato

  • 1

    (750-ml.) bottle Prosecco

  • 1/2 c.

    vodka

  • 2 c.

    frozen cranberries

  • 1/3 c.

    mint leaves

  • 2

    limes, sliced into rounds

Directions

  1. Using a wedge of lime, wet rim of glasses. Dip in sugar until coated.

  2. Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl, stir together and serve.

