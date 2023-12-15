Joe Fresh holiday sale: Score up to 50% off sweaters, jackets, PJs & more

Joe Fresh has tons of holiday deals up to 50% off. Photos via Joe Fresh.

Ahead of the holiday season, many retailers are offering up deals on last-minute gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.

Joe Fresh is just one of many Canadian retailers making the season bright, with styles for men, women and kids currently marked down by up to 50 per cent.

Whether you're looking to snag some of cozy sweaters for gifting or a new jacket for yourself, there's a good chance you'll be able to find your new favourites of the season.

In case you're in need of some shopping inspiration, we've rounded up 12 of the best deals you won't want to miss.

2 Piece Print Fleece Sleep Set. Image via Joe Fresh.

This two-piece fleece sleep set is perfect for family photos on Christmas morning or lounging at home this holiday season. Shop it in five fun prints.

$26 $34 at Joe Fresh

Men's Fleece Cardigan. Image via Joe Fresh.

Casual and cozy meets polished style in this men's fleece cardigan. It features a rolled collar and two front pockets,

$30 $45 at Joe Fresh

Packable Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft. Image via Joe Fresh

This puffer jacket uses Primaloft as a down alternative filling for lightweight warmth.

$34 $69 at Joe Fresh

Men's Bonded Teddy Fleece Jacket. Image via Joe Fresh.

Ultra-soft fleece makes this plaid jacket a must-have piece for cold weather. Shop it in black or grey plaid.

$41 $49 at Joe Fresh

Crew Neck Pullover. Image via Joe Fresh.

On sale for just $16, you can stock up on this crewneck sweater in all seven colours.

$16 $35 at Joe Fresh

Men's 2 Piece Fleece Sleep Set. Image via Joe Fresh.

Sizes and colours of this men's sleep set are selling quickly, so be sure to grab yours before they're gone.

$26 $35 at Joe Fresh

Jacket with PrimaLoft. Image via Joe Fresh.

Give your winter wardrobe a sporty refresh with this jacket-hoodie hybrid that features insulated panels down the front.

$34 $69 at Joe Fresh

Waffle Knit Henley. Image via Joe Fresh.

This waffle-knit henley has a slim fit and three-button neckline for a classic casual look.

$20 $29 at Joe Fresh

2 Piece Flannel Sleep Set. Image via Joe Fresh.

If you're not a fan of thick fleece sleepwear, this flannel set offers a lighter weight yet equally as cozy feeling.

$29 $39 at Joe Fresh

Men's Quarter-Zip Pullover. Image via Joe Fresh.

This basic pullover is sure to get plenty of wear this winter — pair it with jeans or with sweat pants for the ultimate comfy 'fit.

$25 $39 at Joe Fresh

Festive Pullover. Image via Joe Fresh.

Make the most of the holiday season in this festive printed sweater that features a cute snowflake design.

$30 $39 at Joe Fresh

