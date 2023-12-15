Joe Fresh holiday sale: Score up to 50% off sweaters, jackets, PJs & more
Shop last-minute holiday deals on winter must-haves from Joe Fresh.
Ahead of the holiday season, many retailers are offering up deals on last-minute gift ideas for everyone on your shopping list.
Joe Fresh is just one of many Canadian retailers making the season bright, with styles for men, women and kids currently marked down by up to 50 per cent.
Whether you're looking to snag some of cozy sweaters for gifting or a new jacket for yourself, there's a good chance you'll be able to find your new favourites of the season.
In case you're in need of some shopping inspiration, we've rounded up 12 of the best deals you won't want to miss.
Women's 2 Piece Print Fleece Sleep Set
This two-piece fleece sleep set is perfect for family photos on Christmas morning or lounging at home this holiday season. Shop it in five fun prints.
Fleece Cardigan
Casual and cozy meets polished style in this men's fleece cardigan. It features a rolled collar and two front pockets,
Packable Puffer Jacket with PrimaLoft
This puffer jacket uses Primaloft as a down alternative filling for lightweight warmth.
Bonded Teddy Fleece Jacket
Ultra-soft fleece makes this plaid jacket a must-have piece for cold weather. Shop it in black or grey plaid.
Crew Neck Pullover
On sale for just $16, you can stock up on this crewneck sweater in all seven colours.
Men's 2 Piece Fleece Sleep Set
Sizes and colours of this men's sleep set are selling quickly, so be sure to grab yours before they're gone.
Jacket with PrimaLoft
Give your winter wardrobe a sporty refresh with this jacket-hoodie hybrid that features insulated panels down the front.
Waffle Knit Henley
This waffle-knit henley has a slim fit and three-button neckline for a classic casual look.
2 Piece Flannel Sleep Set
If you're not a fan of thick fleece sleepwear, this flannel set offers a lighter weight yet equally as cozy feeling.
Men's Quarter-Zip Pullover
This basic pullover is sure to get plenty of wear this winter — pair it with jeans or with sweat pants for the ultimate comfy 'fit.
Festive Pullover
Make the most of the holiday season in this festive printed sweater that features a cute snowflake design.
