Joe Jonas’s Former N.Y.C. Apartment Can Be Yours for $6 Million

It’s been barely a year since Joe Jonas sold his longtime apartment in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan and relocated to Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood. Now the pop star’s former digs have resurfaced on the market, asking a smidge under $6 million.

Records show the singer, songwriter, and actor paid $5.6 million for the residence back in spring 2018. He then sold the place around six years later for nearly $5.4 million to the current owners, who subsequently engaged interior designer Sarah Ivory to completely remodel the premises.

An open-concept great room features a kitchen flanked by living and dining areas.

Sited within an eight-story boutique condo built in 2015 and featuring just 11 units, Jonas’s onetime abode has three bedrooms and an equal number of baths in roughly 2,900 square feet. The contemporary interiors are adorned throughout with custom oak floors, walnut and marble accents, and large windows offering up plenty of natural light and picturesque skyline views.

An access-controlled elevator opens into the private foyer, which flows to an open-concept great room holding a gourmet kitchen outfitted with sleek SieMatic cabinetry, an expansive eat-in island island that seats up to six, and top-tier Miele appliances. An adjacent living room comes with a wall of built-in shelving, while the dining area is spotlighted by a striking Calacatta Viola marble and walnut coffee bar that doubles as a buffet and cookbook storage for a rising pastry chef who calls the place home.

Sliding glass doors in the primary suite open out to a rooftop terrace spanning 1,450 square feet.

Sequestered off by themselves are the sleeping quarters, which include two guest bedrooms with eastern exposures and ample closet space, as well as a spacious primary suite boasting a walk-in closet and a spa-like bath equipped with dual vanities, a soaking tub, and a glass-encased shower. Both the primary bedroom and living room open via glass sliders to a 1,450-square-foot landscaped rooftop terrace, which hosts alfresco lounging and entertaining spaces, plus an outdoor kitchen.

Rounding out the listing, which is held by Carl Gambino of the Gambino Group at Compass, is a hefty $5,315 per month HOA fee that entitles the new owner to a full-time doorman.

