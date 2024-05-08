John Krasinski reveals rare details about two daughters he shares with wife Emily Blunt - Exclusive

John Krasinski has revealed that he's "always wanted to do a movie" for his two girls, Hazel and Violet, who inspired the story behind his new live-action and animated fantasy film IF.

The actor and filmmaker spoke with HELLO! and other reporters at the London premiere on Tuesday, giving an insight into life at home with his two girls, whom he shares with his wife, actress Emily Blunt.

"I needed to show my kids that I do something, because they couldn't watch A Quiet Place," said John, who directed the 2018 horror film, and its sequel A Quiet Place II.

"I've always wanted to do a movie for my kids. And this one, I was just watching them in their playroom, disappearing into this magical world that parents aren't allowed to go to. And I just thought that it would be an amazing movie to make. It's about their world," John said of the film, which tells the story of 12-year-old Bea (Cailey Fleming), who discovers she can see everyone's imaginary friends, aka IFs. Together, with her neighbour, Cal (Ryan Reynolds), she embarks on a journey to reunite the discarded IFs with their now grown-up inventors.

Cailey Fleming and John Krasinski at the IF film premiere in London (James Veysey/Shutterstock)

John, who wrote, directed, produced and starred in the movie as Bea's father and also voices the character Marshmallow, admitted that he was apprehensive about his children watching his film. "They haven't seen IF yet," he said, adding: "Four days, I've never been more nervous in my life."

Like John, his wife Emily can also be seen on movie screens this month in the new action-comedy Fall Guy, in which she stars alongside Ryan Gosling.

John and Emily at a special screening of The Fall Guy in London (Getty Images)

Emily also has a cameo role in IF, voicing the character Unicorn. Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fiona Shaw also voice characters in the film, with voice role cameos from George Clooney, Steve Carrell, Bradley Cooper, and Ryan Reynold's wife Blake Lively.

John and Emily are one of Hollywood's most-loved couples. They first met at a Los Angeles restaurant in 2008, when Emily was at dinner with a mutual friend.

John and Emily share two children together (Getty Images)

The couple confirmed their engagement in August 2009 and 11 months later tied the knot at George Clooney's estate in Lake Como.

In 2013, Emily and John announced that they were expecting their first child together. That same year, Emily shared an insight into their romance, saying meeting her other half "really changed my life". "When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible," she told InStyle.

The couple met in 2008 (Getty Images)

Their first daughter Hazel Grace was born in February 2014, and two years later, they welcomed their second, Violet, in June 2016.

IF arrives in cinemas on May 17.

Reporting by Millie Jackson.