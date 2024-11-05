Best John Lewis Christmas gifts for the whole family, from stocking fillers to food hampers
Shop early to avoid the stress of December and save money thanks to the Black Friday sales.
When it comes to Christmas shopping, the earlier you tackle it, the better. And while it may feel like we've got plenty of time until the big day arrives, it's never a bad idea to make a head start where we can. Luckily for us, John Lewis is here to help with the admin list that comes with Christmas, allowing us to shop numerous well-loved brands, all in one place.
John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar£195£933Save £738
Barbour Wilton Chelsea Wellington Boots£44
Molton Brown Floral & Spicy Christmas Cracker Bodycare Gift Set£20
Barbour Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket£105£149Save £44
Fleece Lined Women's Leather Gloves£25
Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper£89
John Lewis Prosecco & Chocolate Gift Box£25
John Lewis Radiant Glow Beauty Cracker£22£72Save £50
Lulu Guinness Checkered Tote Bag£12
Estée Lauder Blockbuster Gift Set£85£411Save £326 with code
Spiced Clementine & Pomegranate Scented Tin Candle, 215g£5
Sipsmith Gin Mini Gin Trio, 3x 5cl£12
Barbour Thornproof Wax Dressing£13
John Lewis ANYDAY Rib Scarf£19
Hot Chocolate Library Gift Set, 300g£14
Apple AirTag FineWoven Key Ring, Mulberry£40
Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Stainless Steel Leak-Proof Tumbler£43
John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase, Pale Pink£45
Fish Stacking Glass Tumblers, Set of 4£30
John Lewis Lux Borg Dressing Gown£32
Bialetti Moka Express Hob Espresso Coffee Maker, 6 Cup£45
Stackers Vanity Case£65
Radley Liverpool Street 2.0 Leather Grab Bag£96£229Save £133
Lego Chrysanthemum Flower Decor Building Set£25
Monica Vinader Gold Heart Necklace£88
John Lewis Sheepskin Platform Mule Slippers£55
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick, 21 Rouge Paradoxe£17£35Save £18
Idol Canvas Leather Trim Shoulder Bag£417£695Save £278
Dior Volume & Natural Glow Ritual Makeup Gift Set£88£103Save £15
Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring£499
Barbour International Ouston Padded Jacket, Navy£100£199Save £99
Tom Ford Ombre Leather Eau De Parum Gift Set£128£160Save £32
Barbour Wool Cashmere Tartan Scarf, Green Loch£40
John Lewis Classic Butcher Stripe Apron£15
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix£79£150Save £71
John Lewis Extra Fine Merino Wool Half Zip Jumper£55£65Save £10
Elemis The Grooming Collection Skincare Gift Set£75
Dior Sauvage Eau de Parfum£60£75Save £15
John Lewis Red Wine & Nibbles Gift Box£45
Sweet Me Keep Me Festive Sweet Pouch, 1kg£15
Baked by Steph Santa Gingerbread Cookie£5
Hotel Chocolat Salted Caramel Chocolate Puddles£8
John Lewis Craft Beer Gift Box£40
Whether it's a health tracking ring for the fitness fanatic in your life, sheepskin slippers for the homebody or skincare gift set for the beauty obsessed, the retailer has hundreds of options to choose from, suitable for a range of budgets this year.
While the site has numerous well-signposted sections for whoever you're looking to buy for, including gifts for her, gifts for him and gifts that under £20, we've done the hard work for you to save you scrolling through thousands of products. And better yet, a number of them are on sale ready for Black Friday.
Avoid panic buying last-minute gifts, and have everyone covered ahead of time, from your impossible-to-buy-for gran to your secret Santa. Trust us, future you will be thankful come Christmas!
✨ Our top 10 Christmas gifts from John Lewis ✨
Unwrap 32 full and deluxe-size beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, Parfums de Marly, and more in the lead-up to Christmas.
The perfect pair of wellington boots to see you through winter from everyone's favourite heritage brand, Barbour. Enjoy a timeless design with a sturdy and comfortable rubber construction.
Test our four of Molton Brown's popular shower gels over the course of the festive period, including Orange & Bergamot, and Fiery Pink Pepper.
This men’s Barbour jacket comes in three colours: navy, olive and black. A classic outerwear item that will never go out of style.
The perfect pair of leather gloves to wear this winter and beyond, available in a choice of eight colours.
Go luxurious this Christmas with a staple cashmere jumper, knitted using a yarn spun especially for John Lewis, and available in a generous 13 different colours.
A bottle of bubbly and a box of moreish melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, it's been described as the "perfect gift" by shoppers.
For the bargain price of just £22, you can unwrap four products, including a fill size Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Illuminizer and Bare Minerals Mineralist Gloss-Balm, alongside minis of the Tory Burch Electric Sky Eau de Parfum and Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick.
This designer tote bag has been a sell-out sensation this year and is a great budget-friendly gift.
Get the Estée Lauder Blockbuster 11-Piece Gift Set worth £405 for just £85. Simply add £50 or more worth of Estée Lauder products along with the Blockbuster Gift Set to your basket, then enter the code 'EL50' at checkout.
🎁 Best Christmas gifts under £20 🎁
A candle for Christmas is a no-brainer, especially if they're a homebody who loves trying out new scents for fun.
Get a taste for Sipsmith's London Dry, Zesty Orange and Lemon Drizzle gin this Christmas.
If the person you're buying for has a Barbour coat, this wax dressing treatment is essential for keeping it in tip-top shape, and is a fantastic stocking filler that will get plenty of use.
This ribbed scarf is available in a choice of four colours, and would make a great addition to any winter wardrobe.
Hot chocolate season is here! And if you know someone who loves the stuff, then this gift this is ideal. Filled with six flavours of hot choc, it comes presented in a stylish library-style box. You can also shop a tea variation.
🎁 Best Christmas gifts under £50 🎁
Fit your AirTag snuggly into this stylish woven keyring from Apple. A luxury gift to give this Christmas.
We're hug fans of this leakproof water bottle from Stanley (read our full review here). It holds just under a litre of water, keeps ice cubes solid for up to 48 hours and comes in a variety of colours.
A treat for your hair and skin, this pillowcase comes in 12 gorgeous colours.
These stackable tumblers are designed to perfectly slot together in the shape of a fish, and often top the retailer's list of bestsellers all-year-round.
Splurge a little more on this plush dressing gown that will keep you feeling cosy all through winter. Available in ivory, grey and toffee, it come in sizes S to XL and customers say it fits true to size.
For the caffeine lover in your life, this moka pot makes the perfect gift. This size pours six cups, but you can also pick up versions that serve one, three or nine cups.
🎁 Best Christmas gifts for her 🎁
If your recipient is always losing her make-up, or having to rifle through a bottomless handbag to find her favourite lipstick, this vanity casy is the solution. Not only does it have a an elegant green velvet design with gold zips, it also has many compartments for organising brushes, bottles and compact products.
This Radley bag has been further reduced and is a great everyday tote bag you're sure to get lots of wear out of.
If she loves flowers, this Lego Chrysanthemum set will last forever, with no watering or maintenance required. It's a win-win.
This pretty heart-shaped necklace is a great pick for both a minimalist or a chunky jewellery lover. It can be personalised, too, simply bring your necklace to any Monica Vinader store for a complimentary service.
Available in sizes three to eight, these cosy slip-on mules will keep your feet warm and dry throughout winter. "Just the best, I'll never buy another pair of slippers," said one five-star review.
Get YSL's best-selling lipstick in the shade 21 Rouge Paradox for half price at John Lewis. The perfect Christmas lippy.
This stylish Coach bag has now been slashed in price by a huge amount.
Get 3 Dior make-up creations for eyes, lips and complexion for you to discover in a limited-edition pouch.
🎁 Best Christmas gifts for him 🎁
Earn major brownie points this year with a state-of-the-art smart ring, equipped with personalised health tracking capabilities. Available in a variety of metal finishes, it comes with advanced sensor technology and up to seven days of battery life.