Best John Lewis Christmas gifts for the whole family, from stocking fillers to food hampers

Shop early to avoid the stress of December and save money thanks to the Black Friday sales.

Louise Whitbread and Marianna Gould
Updated
(John Lewis / Yahoo Life UK)
Shop for Christmas in one go at John Lewis. (John Lewis / Yahoo Life UK)

When it comes to Christmas shopping, the earlier you tackle it, the better. And while it may feel like we've got plenty of time until the big day arrives, it's never a bad idea to make a head start where we can. Luckily for us, John Lewis is here to help with the admin list that comes with Christmas, allowing us to shop numerous well-loved brands, all in one place.

Quick Overview
Whether it's a health tracking ring for the fitness fanatic in your life, sheepskin slippers for the homebody or skincare gift set for the beauty obsessed, the retailer has hundreds of options to choose from, suitable for a range of budgets this year.

While the site has numerous well-signposted sections for whoever you're looking to buy for, including gifts for her, gifts for him and gifts that under £20, we've done the hard work for you to save you scrolling through thousands of products. And better yet, a number of them are on sale ready for Black Friday.

Avoid panic buying last-minute gifts, and have everyone covered ahead of time, from your impossible-to-buy-for gran to your secret Santa. Trust us, future you will be thankful come Christmas!

✨ Our top 10 Christmas gifts from John Lewis

John Lewis

John Lewis Beauty Advent Calendar

£195£933Save £738

Unwrap 32 full and deluxe-size beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury, Sol De Janeiro, Parfums de Marly, and more in the lead-up to Christmas. 

£195 at John Lewis
Barbour

Barbour Wilton Chelsea Wellington Boots

£44

The perfect pair of wellington boots to see you through winter from everyone's favourite heritage brand, Barbour. Enjoy a timeless design with a sturdy and comfortable rubber construction.

£44 at John Lewis
Molton Brown

Molton Brown Floral & Spicy Christmas Cracker Bodycare Gift Set

£20

Test our four of Molton Brown's popular shower gels over the course of the festive period, including Orange & Bergamot, and Fiery Pink Pepper. 

£20 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Barbour Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket

£105£149Save £44

This men’s Barbour jacket comes in three colours: navy, olive and black. A classic outerwear item that will never go out of style.

£105 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Fleece Lined Women's Leather Gloves

£25

The perfect pair of leather gloves to wear this winter and beyond, available in a choice of eight colours.  

£25 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper

£89

Go luxurious this Christmas with a staple cashmere jumper, knitted using a yarn spun especially for John Lewis, and available in a generous 13 different colours. 

£89 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Prosecco & Chocolate Gift Box

£25

A bottle of bubbly and a box of moreish melt-in-the-mouth chocolates, it's been described as the "perfect gift" by shoppers. 

£25 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Radiant Glow Beauty Cracker

£22£72Save £50

For the bargain price of just £22, you can unwrap four products, including a fill size Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Illuminizer and Bare Minerals Mineralist Gloss-Balm, alongside minis of the Tory Burch Electric Sky Eau de Parfum and Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick. 

£22 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Lulu Guinness Checkered Tote Bag

£12

This designer tote bag has been a sell-out sensation this year and is a great budget-friendly gift. 

£12 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Estée Lauder Blockbuster Gift Set

£85£411
Save £326 with code

Get the Estée Lauder Blockbuster 11-Piece Gift Set worth £405 for just £85. Simply add £50 or more worth of Estée Lauder products along with the Blockbuster Gift Set to your basket, then enter the code 'EL50' at checkout.

Save £326 with code
£85 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts under £20 🎁

John Lewis

Spiced Clementine & Pomegranate Scented Tin Candle, 215g

£5

A candle for Christmas is a no-brainer, especially if they're a homebody who loves trying out new scents for fun. 

£5 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Sipsmith Gin Mini Gin Trio, 3x 5cl

£12

Get a taste for Sipsmith's London Dry, Zesty Orange and Lemon Drizzle gin this Christmas. 

£12 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Barbour Thornproof Wax Dressing

£13

If the person you're buying for has a Barbour coat, this wax dressing treatment is essential for keeping it in tip-top shape, and is a fantastic stocking filler that will get plenty of use. 

£13 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis ANYDAY Rib Scarf

£19

This ribbed scarf is available in a choice of four colours, and would make a great addition to any winter wardrobe. 

£19 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Hot Chocolate Library Gift Set, 300g

£14

Hot chocolate season is here! And if you know someone who loves the stuff, then this gift this is ideal. Filled with six flavours of hot choc, it comes presented in a stylish library-style box. You can also shop a tea variation

£14 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts under £50 🎁

John Lewis / Apple

Apple AirTag FineWoven Key Ring, Mulberry

£40

Fit your AirTag snuggly into this stylish woven keyring from Apple. A luxury gift to give this Christmas. 

£40 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Stainless Steel Leak-Proof Tumbler

£43

We're hug fans of this leakproof water bottle from Stanley (read our full review here). It holds just under a litre of water, keeps ice cubes solid for up to 48 hours and comes in a variety of colours. 

£43 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase, Pale Pink

£45

A treat for your hair and skin, this pillowcase comes in 12 gorgeous colours. 

£45 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Fish Stacking Glass Tumblers, Set of 4

£30

These stackable tumblers are designed to perfectly slot together in the shape of a fish, and often top the retailer's list of bestsellers all-year-round. 

£30 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Lux Borg Dressing Gown

£32

Splurge a little more on this plush dressing gown that will keep you feeling cosy all through winter. Available in ivory, grey and toffee, it come in sizes S to XL and customers say it fits true to size. 

£32 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Bialetti Moka Express Hob Espresso Coffee Maker, 6 Cup

£45

For the caffeine lover in your life, this moka pot makes the perfect gift. This size pours six cups, but you can also pick up versions that serve one, three or nine cups. 

£45 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts for her 🎁

Stackers

Stackers Vanity Case

£65

If your recipient is always losing her make-up, or having to rifle through a bottomless handbag to find her favourite lipstick, this vanity casy is the solution. Not only does it have a an elegant green velvet design with gold zips, it also has many compartments for organising brushes, bottles and compact products.

£65 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Radley Liverpool Street 2.0 Leather Grab Bag

£96£229Save £133

This Radley bag has been further reduced and is a great everyday tote bag you're sure to get lots of wear out of.

£96 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Lego Chrysanthemum Flower Decor Building Set

£25

If she loves flowers, this Lego Chrysanthemum set will last forever, with no watering or maintenance required. It's a win-win. 

£25 at John Lewis
Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader Gold Heart Necklace

£88

This pretty heart-shaped necklace is a great pick for both a minimalist or a chunky jewellery lover. It can be personalised, too, simply bring your necklace to any Monica Vinader store for a complimentary service. 

£88 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Sheepskin Platform Mule Slippers

£55

Available in sizes three to eight, these cosy slip-on mules will keep your feet warm and dry throughout winter. "Just the best, I'll never buy another pair of slippers," said one five-star review. 

£55 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture The Slim Lipstick, 21 Rouge Paradoxe

£17£35Save £18

Get YSL's best-selling lipstick in the shade 21 Rouge Paradox for half price at John Lewis. The perfect Christmas lippy.  

£17 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Idol Canvas Leather Trim Shoulder Bag

£417£695Save £278

This stylish Coach bag has now been slashed in price by a huge amount. 

£417 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Dior Volume & Natural Glow Ritual Makeup Gift Set

£88£103Save £15

Get 3 Dior make-up creations for eyes, lips and complexion for you to discover in a limited-edition pouch.

£88 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts for him 🎁

John Lewis

Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring

£499

Earn major brownie points this year with a state-of-the-art smart ring, equipped with personalised health tracking capabilities. Available in a variety of metal finishes, it comes with advanced sensor technology and up to seven days of battery life. 