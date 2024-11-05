Best John Lewis Christmas gifts for the whole family, from stocking fillers to food hampers

Shop early to avoid the stress of December and save money thanks to the Black Friday sales.

Shop for Christmas in one go at John Lewis. (John Lewis / Yahoo Life UK)

When it comes to Christmas shopping, the earlier you tackle it, the better. And while it may feel like we've got plenty of time until the big day arrives, it's never a bad idea to make a head start where we can. Luckily for us, John Lewis is here to help with the admin list that comes with Christmas, allowing us to shop numerous well-loved brands, all in one place.

Whether it's a health tracking ring for the fitness fanatic in your life, sheepskin slippers for the homebody or skincare gift set for the beauty obsessed, the retailer has hundreds of options to choose from, suitable for a range of budgets this year.

While the site has numerous well-signposted sections for whoever you're looking to buy for, including gifts for her, gifts for him and gifts that under £20, we've done the hard work for you to save you scrolling through thousands of products. And better yet, a number of them are on sale ready for Black Friday.

Avoid panic buying last-minute gifts, and have everyone covered ahead of time, from your impossible-to-buy-for gran to your secret Santa. Trust us, future you will be thankful come Christmas!

✨ Our top 10 Christmas gifts from John Lewis ✨

Barbour Barbour Wilton Chelsea Wellington Boots £44 The perfect pair of wellington boots to see you through winter from everyone's favourite heritage brand, Barbour. Enjoy a timeless design with a sturdy and comfortable rubber construction. £44 at John Lewis

John Lewis Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper £89 Go luxurious this Christmas with a staple cashmere jumper, knitted using a yarn spun especially for John Lewis, and available in a generous 13 different colours. £89 at John Lewis

John Lewis John Lewis Radiant Glow Beauty Cracker £22 £72 Save £50 For the bargain price of just £22, you can unwrap four products, including a fill size Lumene Invisible Illumination Instant Illuminizer and Bare Minerals Mineralist Gloss-Balm, alongside minis of the Tory Burch Electric Sky Eau de Parfum and Charlotte Tilbury Lipstick. £22 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts under £20 🎁

John Lewis Barbour Thornproof Wax Dressing £13 If the person you're buying for has a Barbour coat, this wax dressing treatment is essential for keeping it in tip-top shape, and is a fantastic stocking filler that will get plenty of use. £13 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts under £50 🎁

John Lewis John Lewis Lux Borg Dressing Gown £32 Splurge a little more on this plush dressing gown that will keep you feeling cosy all through winter. Available in ivory, grey and toffee, it come in sizes S to XL and customers say it fits true to size. £32 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts for her 🎁

Stackers Stackers Vanity Case £65 If your recipient is always losing her make-up, or having to rifle through a bottomless handbag to find her favourite lipstick, this vanity casy is the solution. Not only does it have a an elegant green velvet design with gold zips, it also has many compartments for organising brushes, bottles and compact products. £65 at John Lewis

Monica Vinader Monica Vinader Gold Heart Necklace £88 This pretty heart-shaped necklace is a great pick for both a minimalist or a chunky jewellery lover. It can be personalised, too, simply bring your necklace to any Monica Vinader store for a complimentary service. £88 at John Lewis

🎁 Best Christmas gifts for him 🎁