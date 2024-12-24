Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The John Lewis Boxing Day sale is here, with up to 50% off Barbour, Apple, Dyson and more

Hurry, all the best deals will go quickly.

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
Updated
John Lewis sale
The best deals available to shop from the John Lewis sale. (John Lewis / Yahoo Life UK)

Ahead of Boxing Day, John Lewis has launched a huge Winter Sale, slashing prices by up to 50% across a range of major brands including Apple, Barbour, Coach, Mint Velvet, Dyson, Le Creuset and more, with everything from designer bags to stylish winter dresses, top-of-the-range headphones to luxury skincare and make-up up for grabs.

A few standout deals include £165 off this timeless designer Coach handbag, up to £129 off a range of women's and men's Barbour coats and £50 off a state-of-the-art Oura ring, which will help you reach your health and fitness goals in 2025.

You can also bag £175 worth of Clinique must-have skincare products for just £65, as well as an epic deal on Dyson's Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer — now just £399.99 down from £479.99.

If you want to upgrade some larger price point items, you can also bag up to 40% off a huge range of Le Creuset cookware and £130 off the hugely popular Dyson cordless vacuum.

To ensure you don't miss out on the best savings, we've sifted through the many, many, MANY deals to bring you all the best bargains. But be quick, the sale ends on the 19th January and all the best deals will definitely sell out before then.

🔥Our top John Lewis deals to shop now🔥

John Lewis

Coach Bandit Leather Shoulder Bag

£385£550Save £165

This timeless Coach shoulder bag is now reduced to clear, meaning it's the cheapest it has ever been. 

£385 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Oura Ring Gen3 Heritage Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring

£199£249Save £50

This revolutionary smart ring works alongside the world-class personal health Oura App to provide members with accurate and personalised daily health data, insights, and guidance.

£199 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Barbour Tomorrow's Archive Huntington Waxed Jacket

£287£359Save £72

Invest in this timeless coat and wear it for years to come. Enjoy a durable design with functional features including various pockets and adjustable button fastenings, alongside a gorgeous tartan lining. 

£287 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Barbour International Haburn Waxed Cotton Jacket

£300£429Save £129

The Barbour International Harbun Waxed Jacket is designed in a longer, parka-inspired length with a cosy teddy-lined hood for a contemporary approach to warmth.

£300 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Silver/Yellow

£279£399Save £120

Save an impressive £120 on this cordless vacuum that's lightweight, fast to charge and boasts a powerful suction for speedy daily cleaning. On a full charge, it offers up to 40 minutes of power and two power modes. 

This item has been tried and tested by the Yahoo UK team - read our full review here.

£279 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Alexa Heavy Grain Leather Shoulder Bag

£956£1,195Save £239

Mulberry handbags are very rarely reduced, so we'd snap up this saving ASAP. You can also view all Mulberry deals here

£956 at John Lewis
John Lewis

AND/OR Jessie Block Print Shirt Dress

£53£89Save £36

This tiered dress has a lovely shape and is a lovely lightweight fabric that is very comfortable for everyday wear.

£53 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Red Wine & Nibbles Gift Box

£38£45Save £7

Including picks like red wine, paprika-flavoured crisps and sprinkle chocolate buttons, this affordable hamper couldn't be better. 

£38 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Bosch Series 6 WGG254Z0GB Freestanding Washing Machine,

£549£649Save £100

This Bosch washing machine fits a 10kg load of laundry, can wash a full load in just 15 minutes and even has an AntiStain option for stubborn stains on clothes. 

£549 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Ninja Foodi FlexDrawer AF500UK Air Fryer, 10.4L, Black

£200£270Save £70

Seven cooking modes, two independent cooking zones and a removable divider, there's no wonder there are over 2,000 five-star reviews.

£200 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee Machine by Magimix

£79£150Save £71

This enhanced version of Vertuo's revolutionary brewing system is super easy to use and right now hugely discounted. 

£79 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Zara Jersey Lounge Set

£19£22Save £3

Comfy and cosy, this lounge set is just what you need in your winter wardrobe. Not to mention, it's an absolute bargain.

£19 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Le Creuset Essentials Cast Iron 24cm Skinny Square Grill

£63£105Save £42

With customer reviews saying that it "works very well" and the "steaks are out of this world, we can see why this compact grill has a reputation for being able to sear meat to restaurant-quality. It also works a treat on sausages, skewers, chargrilled chicken and more.

£63 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation)

£179£229Save £50

AirPods Pro 2 feature pro-level Active Noise Cancellation, Adaptive Audio, Transparency mode, Personalised Spatial Audio and hearing health features.

£179 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Super Brushed Back Long Sleeve Jersey Set

£31£36Save £5

Lounge in style this winter with this matching jersey set, available in a choice of two colours: khaki and grey. A great choice for wearing while working from home or running errands. 

£31 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Clinique Glowing Skin Must-Haves Skincare Gift Set

£65£175Save £110

Enjoy six full-size skincare and make-up must-haves from fan-favourites, Clinique. Shop the men's equivalent here.

£65 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler and Dryer Complete Long

£399£479Save £80

Splurge on Dyson's best-selling multi-styler in its standout strawberry bronze design, complete with a matching presentation case.  

£399 at John Lewis
John Lewis

HUSH Mischa Sequin Mini Dress

£59£119Save £60

Sparkle through the new year with this sequin mini dress, designed with long sleeves, a round neckline and relaxed shape. 

£59 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Ultra Soft Cotton Towels

£13£16Save £3

Invest in some new ultra soft towels ahead of the new year. 

£13 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Wine Advent Calendar

£70£100Save £30

Snag John Lewis's best-selling alcohol advent, complete with 24 miniature bottles of vino across white, red and rosé, and either stock up ahead of the big day, or give it as a gift this year.

£70 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Fever-Tree The Ultimate Rhubarb and Raspberry Gin & Tonic Cracker

£7£9Save £2

A parade of Fever-Tree Christmas crackers have hit the sale, with various flavours on offer. They're a great choice if you're hosting this year and fancy something different. 

£7 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Alphabet Christmas Stocking

£8£15Save £7

Alphabet stockings are *so* hard to come by closer to Christmas, so snap this reduced design up from John Lewis as soon as you can. Made from a polyester yarn with a pom-pom trim, it's the sort of accessory you'll have for years to come. 

£8 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Brunswick Snowy Spruce Unlit Christmas Tree

£125£249Save £124

Shop this bushy 6ft tree with a snowy effect on the branches. Designed with a full shape, it's simple to set up, and comes with hinged branches that drop easily into place. 

£125 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Coach Naw Leather Open Tote Bag

£207£295Save £88

The perfect choice for an everyday bag, this tote-style pick is a great size and comes with a comfy shoulder strap, magnetic fastening and signature Coach branding. You can also pick it up in maple

£207 at John Lewis
John Lewis