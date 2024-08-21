Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

John Lewis clearance sale has up to 60% off Mulberry, Ted Baker, Dyson and more

Marianna Gould
·Assistant Shopping Editor
john lewis
Don't miss out on huge savings across a range of categories right now at John Lewis. (John Lewis / Yahoo Life UK)

The summer sale at John Lewis is showing no sign of slowing down, with new discounted buys getting added on a daily basis. Just recently the department store slashed a whole range of stylish sandals from big-name brands like Dune, Carvela, Kurt Geiger and more, as well as a host of popular summer dresses and designer handbags.

Bestsellers including the retailer's Aelia Bloom Maxi Dress has been reduced from £65 to £39, and this Ted Baker Jimisie Mini Knot Bow Top Handle Bag, is now down from £95 to £49.

Other trending picks that have been added to the sale include this Stripe Twist Front Shaping Swimsuit — a gorgeous swimwear piece perfect for a last-minute getaway, and this Acacia Wood Sun Lounger that's been reduced by 40%.

As for electricals, big-ticket items like washing machines, TVs and vacuums have seen a significant price drop, alongside up to 30% off a range of John Lewis fans, ideal for keeping cool in the hot weather.

Popular home essentials are also part of the summer sale, including garden furniture, headphones, iPad's and Dyson vacuum cleaners.

To save you hours and hours of scrolling through the sale pages, we've pulled the best offers available now across electricals, home and furniture, womenswear, menswear and beauty for you to shop below.

Dyson

Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner

£250£330Save £80

It's easy to use, fast to charge and simple to clean - everything you could want from a vacuum. 

£250 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Aelia Bloom Maxi Dress

£39£65Save £26

This green number is the perfect pop of colour. Team with chunky sandals and a tote bag and you're good to go.

£39 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Mulberry Mini Alexa Heavy Grain Leather Cross Body Bag

£796£995Save £199

This is one of Mulberry's most popular styles and the timeless chalk colour will go with almost everything. 

£796 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones

£159£199Save £40

Plug into your favourite album or podcast with this pair of over-the-ear headphones. There's a battery life of up to 50 hours and a built-in mic. 

£159 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Timberland Canvas Chore Jacket

£65£130Save £65

This lightweight jacket is a practical transitional piece for your autumn winter wardrobe.

£65 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis JLWM1309 Freestanding Washing Machine

£419£549Save £130

This washing machine has a 9kg capacity, an energy efficient A rating, and even a 14-minute cycle option when you're short on time. 

£419 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Garmin Forerunner 265S Wrist Heart Rate GPS Fitness Watch

£400£430Save £30

Track and create your fitness goals with this Garmin watch that has 13 days of battery life, a touchscreen display, and 30+ built-in activity profiles. 

£400 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Charcoal BBQ

£124£249Save £125

The 3-Burner Gas BBQ can cook food for up to six people, which is ideal for families and small summer gatherings.

£124 at John Lewis
Apple

2022 Apple iPad, 10.9", 64GB

£329£379Save £50

Save on this Apple iPad, available in a four fun colours and designed with a 10.9" Liquid Retina display. 

£329 at John Lewis
John Lewis

AND/OR Eva Embroidered Midi Dress

£59£99Save £40

This butter yellow dress is made from lightweight cotton, with a tie belt and pretty floral print. It's ideal for summer evenings or wearing while on holiday.

£59 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Ted Baker Jimisie Mini Knot Bow Top Handle Bag

£49£95Save £46

This Ted Baker bag is nicely reduced in the sale and adds a fun pop of colour to your accessories collection. "Beautiful. Really nice size for a small bag, good quality plenty of room for keys, phone, make-up and comb", said one shopper.

£49 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Edge Longline Cardigan

£27£39Save £12

Get ready for Autumn temperatures with this cosy knit, that's also reduced in two colours: denim blue and natural. 

£27 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Tie Neck Linen Blend Kaftan

£17£55Save £38

This linen kaftan is perfect for wearing to the beach. Add it to your suitcase ASAP for an effortless yet chic look. 

£17 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Coach Day Leather Tote Bag

£148£295Save £147

This timeless design comes with a slew of five-star reviews applauding the bag's modern shape and roomy proportion. 

£148 at John Lewis
John Lewis

ANYDAY Jersey T-Shirt Dress

£12£24Save £12

This is a great basic for your wardrobe, and is highly rated by John Lewis customers. 

£12 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Rose Print Dress

£99

Embrace florals with this long drop hem dress featuring blurred rose prints in a watercolour palette, great for an occasion. 

£99 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis St Tropez Stripe Twist Front Shaping Swimsuit

£13£42Save £29

Add to your swimwear collection with this shaping swimsuit, made with a textured seersucker fabric and designed with a plunging twist front detail and scoop back. 

£13 at John Lewis
HUSH

HUSH Keisha Irregular Ikat Shirt Dress

£41£95Save £54

Made from a breathable, lightweight fabric, this shirt-style maxi dress will become a summer staple in your wardrobe.

£41 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Cambridge Linen Single Breasted Regular Fit Suit Jacket

£75£150Save £75

Suit up with this single breasted jacket that can be worn to work and for formal occasions. 

£75 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Supima Cotton Jersey Crew Neck T-Shirt,

£13£18Save £5

You can't go wrong with a basic cotton t-shirt in your wardrobe. 

£13 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Sandqvist Alva Grand Organic Cotton Canvas Backpack

£100£199Save £99

This cotton canvas backpack can double up as a work bag and for your holiday. 

£100 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Linen Long Sleeve Shirt

£39£55Save £16

This button down shirt is reduced in four colours, light blue, dark blue, orange and green. 

£39 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Cotton Velour Stripe Robe

£28£70Save £42

Cosy up when the weather drops with this striped dressing gown. 

£28 at John Lewis
John Lewis

ANYDAY Acacia Wood Sun Lounger

£167£279Save £112

Sunbathe in style with this shower-resistant lounger that has rave reviews from shoppers. One said, "Really impressed with the quality of this product. Wasn't sure how strong it would be but the wood is solid and once assembled the lounger is very sturdy."

£167 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Acacia Wood Foldable 2-Seater Garden Bistro Table & Chairs Set, Natural

£89£149Save £60

Perfect for casual outdoor dining, this set comes complete with two chairs and a square bistro table. It's made from sustainably sourced, naturally weather-resistant tropical hardwoods, can be folded and stored away, and suits most garden spaces. 

£89 at John Lewis
John Lewis

John Lewis Grillstream 3 Burner Hybrid Gas & Charcoal BBQ

£300£429Save £129

Rated high by shoppers, this 3-burner barbeque is perfect for hosting small to medium sized groups of friends. Using a hybrid fuel system, you can choose to cook using charcoal — for that classic, smoky flavour, or gas — for more concise temperature control and ease. 

£300 at John Lewis
John Lewis

Rye Woven 3-Seater Garden Sofa

£559£799Save £240

With a distinctive woven style, seat pads and three backrest cushions, this super comfy garden sofa provides a stylish way to relax outside.

£559 at John Lewis
