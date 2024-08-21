John Lewis clearance sale has up to 60% off Mulberry, Ted Baker, Dyson and more
The summer sale at John Lewis is showing no sign of slowing down, with new discounted buys getting added on a daily basis. Just recently the department store slashed a whole range of stylish sandals from big-name brands like Dune, Carvela, Kurt Geiger and more, as well as a host of popular summer dresses and designer handbags.
Dyson V8 Vacuum Cleaner£250£330Save £80
Aelia Bloom Maxi Dress£39£65Save £26
Mulberry Mini Alexa Heavy Grain Leather Cross Body Bag£796£995Save £199
Beats Solo 4 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones£159£199Save £40
Timberland Canvas Chore Jacket£65£130Save £65
John Lewis JLWM1309 Freestanding Washing Machine£419£549Save £130
Garmin Forerunner 265S Wrist Heart Rate GPS Fitness Watch£400£430Save £30
John Lewis Charcoal BBQ£124£249Save £125
2022 Apple iPad, 10.9", 64GB£329£379Save £50
AND/OR Eva Embroidered Midi Dress£59£99Save £40
Ted Baker Jimisie Mini Knot Bow Top Handle Bag£49£95Save £46
John Lewis Edge Longline Cardigan£27£39Save £12
Tie Neck Linen Blend Kaftan£17£55Save £38
Coach Day Leather Tote Bag£148£295Save £147
ANYDAY Jersey T-Shirt Dress£12£24Save £12
Rose Print Dress£99
John Lewis St Tropez Stripe Twist Front Shaping Swimsuit£13£42Save £29
HUSH Keisha Irregular Ikat Shirt Dress£41£95Save £54
Cambridge Linen Single Breasted Regular Fit Suit Jacket£75£150Save £75
Supima Cotton Jersey Crew Neck T-Shirt,£13£18Save £5
Sandqvist Alva Grand Organic Cotton Canvas Backpack£100£199Save £99
John Lewis Linen Long Sleeve Shirt£39£55Save £16
Cotton Velour Stripe Robe£28£70Save £42
ANYDAY Acacia Wood Sun Lounger£167£279Save £112
Acacia Wood Foldable 2-Seater Garden Bistro Table & Chairs Set, Natural£89£149Save £60
John Lewis Grillstream 3 Burner Hybrid Gas & Charcoal BBQ£300£429Save £129
Rye Woven 3-Seater Garden Sofa£559£799Save £240
Bestsellers including the retailer's Aelia Bloom Maxi Dress has been reduced from £65 to £39, and this Ted Baker Jimisie Mini Knot Bow Top Handle Bag, is now down from £95 to £49.
Other trending picks that have been added to the sale include this Stripe Twist Front Shaping Swimsuit — a gorgeous swimwear piece perfect for a last-minute getaway, and this Acacia Wood Sun Lounger that's been reduced by 40%.
As for electricals, big-ticket items like washing machines, TVs and vacuums have seen a significant price drop, alongside up to 30% off a range of John Lewis fans, ideal for keeping cool in the hot weather.
Popular home essentials are also part of the summer sale, including garden furniture, headphones, iPad's and Dyson vacuum cleaners.
To save you hours and hours of scrolling through the sale pages, we've pulled the best offers available now across electricals, home and furniture, womenswear, menswear and beauty for you to shop below.
Top picks from the John Lewis sale
It's easy to use, fast to charge and simple to clean - everything you could want from a vacuum.
This green number is the perfect pop of colour. Team with chunky sandals and a tote bag and you're good to go.
This is one of Mulberry's most popular styles and the timeless chalk colour will go with almost everything.
Plug into your favourite album or podcast with this pair of over-the-ear headphones. There's a battery life of up to 50 hours and a built-in mic.
This lightweight jacket is a practical transitional piece for your autumn winter wardrobe.
This washing machine has a 9kg capacity, an energy efficient A rating, and even a 14-minute cycle option when you're short on time.
Track and create your fitness goals with this Garmin watch that has 13 days of battery life, a touchscreen display, and 30+ built-in activity profiles.
The 3-Burner Gas BBQ can cook food for up to six people, which is ideal for families and small summer gatherings.
Save on this Apple iPad, available in a four fun colours and designed with a 10.9" Liquid Retina display.
Best John Lewis women's deals
This butter yellow dress is made from lightweight cotton, with a tie belt and pretty floral print. It's ideal for summer evenings or wearing while on holiday.
This Ted Baker bag is nicely reduced in the sale and adds a fun pop of colour to your accessories collection. "Beautiful. Really nice size for a small bag, good quality plenty of room for keys, phone, make-up and comb", said one shopper.
Get ready for Autumn temperatures with this cosy knit, that's also reduced in two colours: denim blue and natural.
This linen kaftan is perfect for wearing to the beach. Add it to your suitcase ASAP for an effortless yet chic look.
This timeless design comes with a slew of five-star reviews applauding the bag's modern shape and roomy proportion.
This is a great basic for your wardrobe, and is highly rated by John Lewis customers.
Embrace florals with this long drop hem dress featuring blurred rose prints in a watercolour palette, great for an occasion.
Add to your swimwear collection with this shaping swimsuit, made with a textured seersucker fabric and designed with a plunging twist front detail and scoop back.
Made from a breathable, lightweight fabric, this shirt-style maxi dress will become a summer staple in your wardrobe.
Best John Lewis men's deals
Suit up with this single breasted jacket that can be worn to work and for formal occasions.
You can't go wrong with a basic cotton t-shirt in your wardrobe.
This cotton canvas backpack can double up as a work bag and for your holiday.
This button down shirt is reduced in four colours, light blue, dark blue, orange and green.
Cosy up when the weather drops with this striped dressing gown.
Best John Lewis garden deals
Sunbathe in style with this shower-resistant lounger that has rave reviews from shoppers. One said, "Really impressed with the quality of this product. Wasn't sure how strong it would be but the wood is solid and once assembled the lounger is very sturdy."
Perfect for casual outdoor dining, this set comes complete with two chairs and a square bistro table. It's made from sustainably sourced, naturally weather-resistant tropical hardwoods, can be folded and stored away, and suits most garden spaces.
Rated high by shoppers, this 3-burner barbeque is perfect for hosting small to medium sized groups of friends. Using a hybrid fuel system, you can choose to cook using charcoal — for that classic, smoky flavour, or gas — for more concise temperature control and ease.
With a distinctive woven style, seat pads and three backrest cushions, this super comfy garden sofa provides a stylish way to relax outside.