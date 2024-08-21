John Lewis clearance sale has up to 60% off Mulberry, Ted Baker, Dyson and more

The summer sale at John Lewis is showing no sign of slowing down, with new discounted buys getting added on a daily basis. Just recently the department store slashed a whole range of stylish sandals from big-name brands like Dune, Carvela, Kurt Geiger and more, as well as a host of popular summer dresses and designer handbags.

Bestsellers including the retailer's Aelia Bloom Maxi Dress has been reduced from £65 to £39, and this Ted Baker Jimisie Mini Knot Bow Top Handle Bag, is now down from £95 to £49.

Other trending picks that have been added to the sale include this Stripe Twist Front Shaping Swimsuit — a gorgeous swimwear piece perfect for a last-minute getaway, and this Acacia Wood Sun Lounger that's been reduced by 40%.

As for electricals, big-ticket items like washing machines, TVs and vacuums have seen a significant price drop, alongside up to 30% off a range of John Lewis fans, ideal for keeping cool in the hot weather.

Popular home essentials are also part of the summer sale, including garden furniture, headphones, iPad's and Dyson vacuum cleaners.

To save you hours and hours of scrolling through the sale pages, we've pulled the best offers available now across electricals, home and furniture, womenswear, menswear and beauty for you to shop below.

Top picks from the John Lewis sale

Best John Lewis women's deals

John Lewis Rose Print Dress £99 Embrace florals with this long drop hem dress featuring blurred rose prints in a watercolour palette, great for an occasion. £99 at John Lewis

Best John Lewis men's deals

