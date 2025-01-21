Jones Road gel eyeliner is back! Bobbi Brown shares 'mistake-proof application' tips

Want to elevate your makeup this year? Look no further than Jones Road Gel Liner — it's easier to use than you think. (Jones Road)

Jones Road is all about keeping it simple. Famous for its multipurpose Miracle Balm (a favorite of Yahoo beauty editor Jennifer Romolini) and user-friendly formulas, it's no surprise that this Bobbi Brown-founded beauty brand has created a massive fan base since its launch less than five years ago.

Loyal followers of the brand got a surprise today, Jan. 21: Jones Road's instant, cult-favorite gel eyeliner is now a permanent part of the brand's offering — and it's available in four versatile colors.

Jones Road Jones Road Gel Liner, Black Go basic or bold with this creamy eyeliner. This special formula doesn't set right away, so you can work it into your ideal shape, but you don't have to worry about it fading away or sliding into your creases by lunch — it's water- and transfer-resistant. Shop the gel liner in black, brown, navy and violet. $30 at Jones Road

The Jones Road Gel Liner first appeared in a limited-edition bundle last fall, and after rave reviews, is making its comeback. To learn more about the launch, I connected with makeup legend Bobbi Brown over email to get the scoop and her pro tips for applying the liner.

"The formula is truly what sets this product apart," Brown says. "The gel liner’s rich, creamy gel formula glides on with ease. It allows for a mistake-proof application because it gives you time to edit your line before it sets in place. The formula is also water- and transfer-resistant, so the liner lasts all day long."

Jones Road Gel Liner is finally back, and this time, it's not going anywhere. (Jones Road)

And while gel liner may take a little bit of practice to master, Brown insists anyone can do it and "with this gel liner, the Precision Brush is your secret weapon."

"For some, gel liner can be intimidating," Brown explains, "but when used with the precision brush, it goes on easily with just a few simple strokes. First, dip the eyeliner brush into your gel liner. Place the brush on your lash line starting on either the inner or outer corner, and try lining your eye in one effortless sweep. If you prefer to take shorter strokes, you can also apply the gel liner to the inner corner of the lash line; then do the outer corner of the lash line, and then fill in the middle to connect the two lines. Either method works.

"I also love this formula because it’s very buildable. You can do a subtle line that’s perfect for every day or you can go back in and build it up if you want to go for a bolder look that will stay on all day long."

Jones Road Jones Road Precision Eyeliner Brush This angle brush can make all the difference when applying gel liner. For newbies, Brown says: "I’d suggest applying the liner in a few simple strokes. Start in the inner corner of your lash line and take your first short stroke toward the middle of your last line. Then go to the outer corner of your lash line, and line in toward your nose. Then, in your final stroke, fill in the middle so the two lines connect. You can use the brush or a Q-tip to blend where needed. Then, once you’re feeling more comfortable with the brush, try lining the eye in one continuous stroke on the lash line. Blend or correct where you need to before the liner sets. Then, if you want a bolder look, line the eye again to add more definition." $22 at Jones Road

Shoppers can nab the Jones Road Gel Liner in black, brown, navy or violet. As for Bobbi Brown's favorite: "Brown is my go-to color, and it’s always the baseline color I start with when I begin developing eyeliners or eye shadows because brown is the perfect neutral shade that works on any skin tone. We launched the Gel Liner in brown first in our Bobbi 4.0 kit last October, and the customer response was so positive that we decided to launch it in black, navy and violet to correspond with the shades of our best pencils."

Jones Road Jones Road Gel Liner, Brown Brown is Bobbi Brown's "go-to" shade, and it's a great place to start if you're new to gel eyeliner and are worried that black will look too dramatic. $30 at Jones Road

