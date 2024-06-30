Jude Bellingham's seriously wholesome and unexpected living situation

Jude Bellingham has soared to success as an English professional football player, and in the meantime, still lives with his mum.

At age 20, he's considered to be one of the best players in the world and signed a €103 million deal with Real Madrid, of which he's already become La Liga Player of the Season. Yet the Birmingham-born footballer hasn't let his fame and fortune dull his gratitude for the people who helped get him there.

The midfielder, currently playing for England in the 2024 UEFA European Football Championship, often credits his parents for their sacrifices over the years.

Jude Bellingham of England in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match (Getty Images)

And earlier this month, after scoring the opening goal against Serbia in England’s opening match at this year’s Euros, he dedicated his celebration to "the backroom staff who put in so much work every day… who won't receive any awards like this or have the moments we get to have on the pitch."

Jude Bellingham's wholesome living situation in Madrid

While his teammates reside in multi-million pound mansions, Jude still lives with his mother, Denise, who relocated to Madrid to help her son handle his schedule and affairs after signing an £88m deal with the club that paid £25m for David Beckham in 2003.

Jude shares a close relationship with his mother Denise, who lives with him in Madrid (Instagram)

It's not the first time the footballer has relocated alongside his mum. Denise, 54, has stayed by her son's side throughout his career, accompanying the former Birmingham City player to Germany when he was sold to Dortmund in 2020.

The mother-son duo reportedly share a flat in Madrid's lavish La Finca, home to luxurious villas reaching prices of more than £20m, golf courses, greenery and a star-studded neighbourhood that Cristiano Ronaldo calls home.

Denise plays the role of mum proudly, reportedly cooking meals for her son, helping him get dressed, making his bed and driving him to training.Jude's father, Mark, 48, has stayed at home with 18-year-old Jobe, currently playing for Sunderland.

"The role my mum is playing is massive. It is probably the biggest role of anyone, more than my coaches and managers, to be honest,” Jude said at his Madrid unveiling last year.

The footballer is said to live in a lavish apartment with his mum in Madrid

"Without my mum, sometimes I'd get too low with the lows or too high with the highs and I stay pretty humble because I've got her around. It's also great to have her there because she's a great laugh as well. We get on so well and we're always doing stuff together."