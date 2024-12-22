Julie Wainwright’s Beverly Hills House in Photos
Click here to read the full article.
The home is introduced via a gated courtyard hosting a colorful Hunt Slonem rabbit scupture and a couple of bright red Cracking Art meerkats.
A stone bridge traversing a water feature leads to the pivoting front door.
Robert Longo photographs animate the entry foyer.
The family room is spotlighted by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
The dining area.
The minimalist kitchen’s only color is from a couple of Damien Hirst butterfly paintings.
The breakfast nook.
An en-suite guest bedroom.
The primary suite includes a Verner Panton Cloverleaf sofa.
A glass-encased dressing area.
The primary bath.
The infinity pool overlooks picturesque views of Trousdale Estates.