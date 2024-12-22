Julie Wainwright’s Beverly Hills House in Photos

Wendy Bowman
·1 min read

Click here to read the full article.

The home is introduced via a gated courtyard hosting a colorful Hunt Slonem rabbit scupture and a couple of bright red Cracking Art meerkats.

A stone bridge traversing a water feature leads to the pivoting front door.

Robert Longo photographs animate the entry foyer.

The family room is spotlighted by a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

The dining area.

The minimalist kitchen’s only color is from a couple of Damien Hirst butterfly paintings.

The breakfast nook.

An en-suite guest bedroom.

The primary suite includes a Verner Panton Cloverleaf sofa.

A glass-encased dressing area.

The primary bath.

The infinity pool overlooks picturesque views of Trousdale Estates.

Latest Stories