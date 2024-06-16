All About June's Full Moon and What It Means for Your Zodiac Sign

This month's full moon is nicknamed the 'Strawberry Moon' and peaks on June 21, 2024

Full Moon Horoscope for June 2024

A very, berry full moon is upon us!

June's full lunation, nicknamed the "Strawberry Moon," rises on June 21 and peaks at 4:07 p.m. PT this year.

Lunar lovers are in for a real sweet treat because this full moon boasts astrological significance that will dazzle your daily life and sizzle your romances this season. In fact, PEOPLE's resident astrologer Kyle Thomas says this is "a major summer for partnership" as a result.

The Strawberry Moon arrives a few weeks after June's new moon, which peaked on June 6. In comparison to that lunar phase's blacked-out appearance, the full moon will radiate a spectacular glow in the night sky.

The Strawberry Moon is a full moon in Capricorn, the tenth zodiac on the wheel. Thomas says this Earth sign’s energy will be "infused into our lives" with ties to our domestic lives and heritage. Capricorn, meanwhile, is linked to "professional success, career matters, public recognition and the legacies we will build toward."

Guess what? This will be the first of two back-to-back full moons in Capricorn, which Thomas says is "particularly rare" and may cause situations to "echo once again" near the lunation on July 21, 2024 (or in the week that surrounds both lunations).

Read on for what June's full moon means for you according to your zodiac sign, per Kyle Thomas' predictions!

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Aries



Shoot for the stars, Aries! As the moon stands at the crown of your sky, Thomas predicts "you could see a major professional breakthrough appear before you."

He says this breakthrough could come in the form of "a promotion, lucrative job offer, new client or even an award." Take advantage of this energy to "stand in your power" and "show the world what makes you memorable!"

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Taurus

Prepare to fly high, Taurus! The moon is pushing you to "open your mind and spirit to new horizons," says Thomas. "You could literally or figuratively be ready to stampede into new territory, leaving your comfort zone behind."

He notes that "a few possible shifts" could come your way, including "a culmination to a long-distance traveling plan, an international business endeavor or a sudden decision to relocate."

If you are involved in academics or seek to be one day, Thomas says the moon "may provide you the impetus to see progress." If you work in media or publishing, he predicts "you could see a breakthrough now."

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Gemini

Where you stand in your partnerships will come to light, Gemini. "Your libido could be soaring through the roof, bringing you the urge to merge," says Thomas.

However, he says to "expect a time to hash it out" if things are a bit rocky with your partner. If neither of you are happy, Thomas predicts "you may separate and go your own ways."

Romance aside, Thomas says this full moon could also cause a shift around "big financial matters." This can occur in the following topics: "investments, assets, bonuses, royalty checks, venture capital or even a scholarship."

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer

It's time to truly assess your relationships and partnerships, Cancer. This could be a time of "euphoric union" for you and another party "as you commit or make long-term promises," Thomas puts forth.

"A sudden engagement or decision to move in could be at hand," he adds. However, you could decide "it’s time to scuttle on your way" if you’re on rocky grounds. "Singles should look for someone who carries longterm potential," he advises.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Leo

Give yourself a second to relax, Leo. Thomas says, "This moon is going to make you immensely busy!"

At this time, you may find yourself "putting the finishing touches on a major project" or "making a transition from one job to the next." Thomas says it's important to consider "your work-life balance" and ways to "make time for aspects in your life that make you happy."

Elsewhere in his prediction, Thomas says "a health matter could pop up or culminate now." Therefore, he suggests "finding a way to bring health, fitness or a new diet into your repertoire."

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Virgo

Your heart is about to beat fast, Virgo! As the moon sings out to you, Thomas says "you could feel that pleasure, passion, romance and fun are a top priority."

This is "the most important lunation of the year" for singles to put themselves out there, he notes, because "they could find someone quite special" — or perhaps, "even a soulmate!" If you’ve been casually dating, he says "you may even sense that you’re falling truly in love."

If you’re in a committed relationship, Thomas says this could help you to "reignite your spark, spend time with your kids or even bring news of a pregnancy."

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Libra

Your domestic life is about to see change, Libra. "This could bring a decision to move, renovate or relocate altogether," predicts Thomas. "Some Libras might even see a transition between roommates."

He concludes, "If something pops up in regards to your family or parents, be sure to swoop in and handle it as soon as you can."

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Scorpio

Get ready for your mind to be expanding in brilliant ways, Scorpio! As the moon arrives, Thomas says "you could be focused on an important writing, speaking or communications-related endeavor."

Short-distance travel "could also appeal to you now," he adds. Lastly, he says "a meaningful contract could now appear across your desk so be sure to read the fine print!"

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 – Dec. 21)

Sagittarius

Get ready to see money moves, Sagittarius. As the moon highlights your finance sector, Thomas predicts "you could be assessing your income and expenses significantly."

If a major expense pops up, he says to "budget to figure out how to handle it." At the same time, he notes this lunation could "just as easily bring a raise, new client or even job offer out of thin air."

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Capricorn

Great news, Capricorn! "The most important lunation of the year is here for you," says Thomas.

As the moon falls in your zodiac sign, he says "you’re likely to see the culmination of a dearly held personal goal, hope, aspiration or dream now presented to you on a silver platter." He adds, "This same period could put a spotlight on where you stand in your power and in a significant relationship."

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Aquarius

Sit back, relax and dream, Aquarius. June's full moon "will be especially intense for you," Thomas puts forth. It could even make you feel "a bit burnt out."

"Rest and recharge," he advises. But if a secret or situation from your past pops up now, he says to "face it head on" and "listen to your intuition."

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Pisces

It's time to celebrate life, Pisces! As the moon arrives, Thomas says "you’re likely circulating among many friends and acquaintances."

"You could now attend a dazzling party or mixer, so get ready to meet new people and expand your network," he adds. "A pal could even step in now to help you reach a lifelong aspiration."

Kyle Thomas — who's known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers — is a celebrity astrologer who writes PEOPLE's weekly horoscopes. Learn more about him here!



