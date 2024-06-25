Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost here: Dates, early deals and everything else you need to know

Canadians can shop the Prime member-exclusive sale on July 16-17.

Prime Day 2024 is returning this July — here's everything we know so far.

Amazon's iconic Prime Day sale is returning this summer, and Canadian shoppers don't have to wait much longer. Amazon just announced the massive two-day sale will take place on July 16-17 this year.

During last year's event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide, making it the biggest Prime Day in Amazon's history — and this year is slated to be even bigger as it's Amazon's 10th Prime Day.

Read on for more details on Amazon Prime Day 2024, including how to shop, what deals you can expect and more.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Amazon has officially announced that this year's Prime Day will run from July 16 at 12 a.m. PST to July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST and will include rarely-seen deals on popular tech, home and living, lawn essentials and more.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features both flash sales and limited-time savings. In previous years, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.

What deals will be included in Amazon Prime Day 2024?

Prime Day 2024 will include discounts on various items, such as outdoor essentials, summer fashion and cleaning products. Canadian Amazon Prime members can look forward to the following savings:

Up to 60% off select beauty products

Up to 48% off select sports & outdoor equipment

Up to 52% off select home products

Up to 62% off select apparel

Up to 60% off select tech

Shoppers can expect tech deals from brands like Samsung, Apple, JBL and more. (Photo via Getty Images)

Do I need a Prime membership to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes and no. Prime Day is a shopping event with thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members. However, that's not to say non-Prime members can't also score a deal. Amazon's Deals Store usually has sales available for both Prime and non-Prime members, however, discounts on name brands and high-end tech are usually reserved for Prime members.

How much does a Prime membership cost?

New Prime members can enjoy a free 30-day trial before committing to a membership. Once your free trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.

Is a Prime membership worth it? What does it include?

In addition to exclusive Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:

Free two-day and same-day shipping

Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Upload and more

Stream or download hit movies and TV shows

Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading

Best early Prime Day deals you can already shop on Amazon Canada

While Amazon Prime Day 2024 doesn't kick off until July 15, you don't have to wait to score deals on Amazon Canada. From tech and small kitchen appliances to spring seasonal essentials, these are the best Amazon Canada deals available right now.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $129 $192 Save $63 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $530 $670 Save $140 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $75 $110 Save $35 See at Amazon

Sperax Walking Pad $260 $800 Save $540 See at Amazon

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum $450 $600 Save $150 See at Amazon

ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer $15 $27 Save $12 See at Amazon

Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning $30 $40 Save $10 See at Amazon

Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds $40 $129 Save $89 See at Amazon

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan $40 $70 Save $30 See at Amazon

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Scrubber $6 $8 Save $2 See at Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuums $140 $310 Save $170 See at Amazon

Google Pixel Watch $200 $377 Save $177 See at Amazon

