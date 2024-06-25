Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is almost here: Dates, early deals and everything else you need to know

Canadians can shop the Prime member-exclusive sale on July 16-17.

Kayla Kuefler and Melina Brum
Updated
Amazon's iconic Prime Day sale is returning this summer, and Canadian shoppers don't have to wait much longer. Amazon just announced the massive two-day sale will take place on July 16-17 this year.

During last year's event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide, making it the biggest Prime Day in Amazon's history — and this year is slated to be even bigger as it's Amazon's 10th Prime Day.

Read on for more details on Amazon Prime Day 2024, including how to shop, what deals you can expect and more.

Amazon has officially announced that this year's Prime Day will run from July 16 at 12 a.m. PST to July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PST and will include rarely-seen deals on popular tech, home and living, lawn essentials and more.

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features both flash sales and limited-time savings. In previous years, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.

Prime Day 2024 will include discounts on various items, such as outdoor essentials, summer fashion and cleaning products. Canadian Amazon Prime members can look forward to the following savings:

  • Up to 60% off select beauty products

  • Up to 48% off select sports & outdoor equipment

  • Up to 52% off select home products

  • Up to 62% off select apparel

  • Up to 60% off select tech

Wireless in-ear headphones with a case on a pink background, flat lay, conceptual minimalism. Amazon prime day 2024
Shoppers can expect tech deals from brands like Samsung, Apple, JBL and more. (Photo via Getty Images)

Yes and no. Prime Day is a shopping event with thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members. However, that's not to say non-Prime members can't also score a deal. Amazon's Deals Store usually has sales available for both Prime and non-Prime members, however, discounts on name brands and high-end tech are usually reserved for Prime members.

New Prime members can enjoy a free 30-day trial before committing to a membership. Once your free trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.

In addition to exclusive Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:

  • Free two-day and same-day shipping

  • Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Upload and more

  • Stream or download hit movies and TV shows

  • Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading

While Amazon Prime Day 2024 doesn't kick off until July 15, you don't have to wait to score deals on Amazon Canada. From tech and small kitchen appliances to spring seasonal essentials, these are the best Amazon Canada deals available right now.

  • Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi

    $129$192
    Save $63
    See at Amazon

  • Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV

    $530$670
    Save $140
    See at Amazon

  • Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker,

    $75$110
    Save $35
    See at Amazon

  • ThermoPro Waterproof Digital Instant Read Meat Thermometer

    $15$27
    Save $12
    See at Amazon

  • Swiffer PowerMop Multi-Surface Mop Kit for Floor Cleaning

    $30$40
    Save $10
    See at Amazon

  • Monster N-Lite 203 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds

    $40$129
    Save $89
    See at Amazon

  • Mr. Clean Magic Eraser Extra Durable Scrubber

    $6$8
    Save $2
    See at Amazon

