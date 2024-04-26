15 best lawn mowers in Canada for 2024: Electric, gas, self propelled, cordless & riding options

What to look for when buying a lawn mower, according to an expert (Getty Images).

Buying a lawn mower is a rite of passage for many homeowners. Whether you're maintaining an acreage or a strip of greenery, if there's grass to cut, there's a mower to be had.

However, buying a lawn mower can be complicated. Do you need gas or electric? What about a riding lawn tractor? Which lawn mower requires the least maintenance? And which offers the best bang for your buck?

To help answer your lawn mower-related questions, we spoke to Patrick Farrugia, the associate vice president of gardening and outdoor tools at Canadian Tire.

Tackle lawn-cutting season like a pro and find the mower that will make all your neighbours envious with these expert tips. Plus, scroll below to shop the 15 best lawn mowers for every budget in 2024, including picks from Ego, Certified, Radley and Greenworks, according to Amazon, Canadian Tire and Home Hardware reviewers.

What to look for in a lawn mower, according to an expert

If you're in the market for a lawn mower, "a good place to start is understanding which power type best suits your needs," Farrugia tells Yahoo Canada.

Gas mowers are the "most powerful and are well suited for larger jobs requiring higher usage, where corded models are perfect for compact spaces and are typically more price point friendly," he says.

Cordless battery-powered mowers are "lightweight, simple to operate with a push of a button and come in a variety of different power options."

Farrugia recommends considering propulsion, deck size and storage when selecting a lawn mower.

"For those that have hilly terrain to maintain, self-propelled models would be the way to go rather than the more traditional push mower. Deck size refers to the width of the mower, which impacts maneuverability. The smaller the width, the better it can navigate tighter spaces," he says.

"Wider units allow larger spaces to be mowed more efficiently. Finally, consider where the mower will be stored. Many models have collapsible vertical storage features that allow them to be easily stowed."

Battery vs. gas vs. vs. electric vs. corded: Which lawn mower is best?

"Battery-powered lawn mowers are a perfect solution for the less experienced and environmentally conscious customer," Farrugia explains.

With no gas engine, they are "lightweight and user-friendly as they turn on with the push of a button, meaning no intimidating pull cord or fuel to manage." Battery-powered lawnmowers also emit less noise than gas units and are zero-emission, he says.

Farrugia tells Yahoo Canada that cordless mowers come with interchangeable batteries, "so you can also power other outdoor power equipment, such a cordless grass trimmer, to complete your yard tasks."

If you're in the market for a mid-range cordless lawn mower, Farrugia recommends the Yardworks Poly Deck 2-in-1 Cordless Brushed Push Lawn Mower.

This 21-inch lawn mower from Yardworks is powered by a 48V Li-ion (6.0Ah) battery pack and "performs like gas-powered tools," Farrugia explains.

The 3-in-1 lawn mower mulches, bags, and side discharges, making it a great do-it-all option. It features seven-position height adjustments for any type of grass and a vertical storage option for tight spaces.

Slightly more expensive is the EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 21-in Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, which Farrugia says features an "innovative," "market-leading battery." Its power "exceeds gas [lawnmowers] without the noise, fuss, or fumes."

As for gas-powered mowers, Farrugia says they provide "greater power" for larger jobs. However, they require more maintenance, such as replacing spark plugs, changing oil and refuelling. "They are also louder and less environmentally friendly."

A third option shoppers can opt for is a corded mower. Farrugia says these devices are "great" and an "economic option for the right-sized job."

"They produce zero emissions and are quieter than gas solutions," he explains. "However, the cord can restrict mobility and may require a specialized extension cord to extend their reach, which can be expensive."

Finally, if you're looking for a lawn mower prime for the 21st century, Farrugia recommends checking out the wifi-enabled Worx WR208 Landroid VISION 20V Boundaryless Robotic Mower.

The Worx robot lawnmower doesn't require any installation process, you can "just set and go," he says. It can be controlled remotely on your smartphone via Bluetooth or wifi, plus you can set an automatic moving schedule, making mowing that much easier.

Best lawn mowers in 2024 under $300, according to reviewers

Canadian Tire Certified 10A 2-in-1 Electric Lawn Mower 4.4 stars | 100+ reviews This budget-friendly lightweight electric lawn mower from Certified features a rear bag for easy mulching and a powerful copper motor. It offers seven height adjustments and easily folds for small-space storage. Pros "Perfect" for small yards

Easy to move around Cons Not great for tall grass

"Very small" machine $150 at Canadian Tire

Home Hardware Radley 14.5" Cordless Lawn Mower 4.2 stars | 110+ reviews This wallet-friendly 14.5-inch Radley 40V Max lawnmower is powered by (2) 20-Volt 4 Ah Lithium-Ion batteries, so you can start mowing with the push of a button rather than deal with the hassles of extension cords or oil leaks. Pros Long-lasting batteries

Easy to maneuver

"Small but mighty" Cons It's a "bit small"

Not great on tall grass $250 at Home Hardware

Best lawn mowers in 2024 under $500, according to reviewers

Home Hardware Radley 17.5" Cordless Lawn Mower 4.4 stars | 60+ reviews This Radley 17.5-inch 40V Max lawnmower is powered by two 20-Volt 5 Ah Lithium-Ion batteries, so you can start mowing with the push of a button. The unit features a 2-in-1 mulching and rear bag and collapsible handles with quick-release levers. The mower "more than met our expectations," lauds one shopper. "Blessedly quiet, instant start, maneuverable, easy to push, nice squishy handlebar, good cut, instant height adjustment," they write. Pros Easy to use

Long-lasting charge Cons "Lacks power" $330 at Home Hardware

Canadian Tire Mastercraft 2x20V Brushless Lawn Mower 4.1 stars | 160+ reviews If you're tired of dealing with the gas cans, oil changes and smells of a gas mower but want comparable power, Canadian Tire reviewers recommend checking out this 19-inch brushless lawn mower from Mastercraft. The top-rated device mulches and bags and offers height positions ranging from 1.5 to three inches. Pros Quiet & lightweight

Long-lasting battery

"So much better than [a] gas mower" Cons Battery may not be enough for large lawns

Batteries take a long time to charge $370 at Canadian Tire

Best lawn mowers in 2024 under $1,000, according to reviewers

Canadian Tire EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 21" Lawn Mower 4.6 stars | 5,400+ reviews With more than 3,900 five-star reviews singing its praises, the EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower may be the most popular pick on this list. The unit delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge and has seven height position adjustments to choose from. Pros "Self propelled is awesome"

"Incredible power"

"Cuts like a dream" Cons Battery may not be enough for large yards $1,000 at Canadian Tire

Best riding lawn mowers & lawn tractors in 2024, according to reviewers

Canadian Tire EGO POWER+ 56V 42-in Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower 4.7 stars | 130+ reviews At $8,000, the EGO POWER+ 56V 42-in Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower is by no means the cheapest on this list; however, if you have cash on hand, reviewers say it's worth every penny. Thanks to E-STEER Technology, the riding lawn mower packs the equivalent of 22 horsepower in a gas-powered mower without the noise, fuss, and fumes. Pros "Super easy to maneuver"

"Awesome" battery power

Fast charging Cons Expensive $8,000 at Canadian Tire

