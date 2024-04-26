15 best lawn mowers in Canada for 2024: Electric, gas, self propelled, cordless & riding options
Best lawn mowers for every budget in 2024. Plus, three things to consider before buying a lawn mower, according to an expert.
Buying a lawn mower is a rite of passage for many homeowners. Whether you're maintaining an acreage or a strip of greenery, if there's grass to cut, there's a mower to be had.
However, buying a lawn mower can be complicated. Do you need gas or electric? What about a riding lawn tractor? Which lawn mower requires the least maintenance? And which offers the best bang for your buck?
To help answer your lawn mower-related questions, we spoke to Patrick Farrugia, the associate vice president of gardening and outdoor tools at Canadian Tire.
Tackle lawn-cutting season like a pro and find the mower that will make all your neighbours envious with these expert tips. Plus, scroll below to shop the 15 best lawn mowers for every budget in 2024, including picks from Ego, Certified, Radley and Greenworks, according to Amazon, Canadian Tire and Home Hardware reviewers.
What to look for in a lawn mower, according to an expert
If you're in the market for a lawn mower, "a good place to start is understanding which power type best suits your needs," Farrugia tells Yahoo Canada.
Gas mowers are the "most powerful and are well suited for larger jobs requiring higher usage, where corded models are perfect for compact spaces and are typically more price point friendly," he says.
Cordless battery-powered mowers are "lightweight, simple to operate with a push of a button and come in a variety of different power options."
Farrugia recommends considering propulsion, deck size and storage when selecting a lawn mower.
"For those that have hilly terrain to maintain, self-propelled models would be the way to go rather than the more traditional push mower. Deck size refers to the width of the mower, which impacts maneuverability. The smaller the width, the better it can navigate tighter spaces," he says.
"Wider units allow larger spaces to be mowed more efficiently. Finally, consider where the mower will be stored. Many models have collapsible vertical storage features that allow them to be easily stowed."
Battery vs. gas vs. vs. electric vs. corded: Which lawn mower is best?
"Battery-powered lawn mowers are a perfect solution for the less experienced and environmentally conscious customer," Farrugia explains.
With no gas engine, they are "lightweight and user-friendly as they turn on with the push of a button, meaning no intimidating pull cord or fuel to manage." Battery-powered lawnmowers also emit less noise than gas units and are zero-emission, he says.
Farrugia tells Yahoo Canada that cordless mowers come with interchangeable batteries, "so you can also power other outdoor power equipment, such a cordless grass trimmer, to complete your yard tasks."
If you're in the market for a mid-range cordless lawn mower, Farrugia recommends the Yardworks Poly Deck 2-in-1 Cordless Brushed Push Lawn Mower.
This Yardworks 48V 3-in-1 Push Lawn Mower is one of Farrugia's top picks for 2024.
This 21-inch lawn mower from Yardworks is powered by a 48V Li-ion (6.0Ah) battery pack and "performs like gas-powered tools," Farrugia explains.
The 3-in-1 lawn mower mulches, bags, and side discharges, making it a great do-it-all option. It features seven-position height adjustments for any type of grass and a vertical storage option for tight spaces.
Slightly more expensive is the EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 21-in Self-Propelled Lawn Mower, which Farrugia says features an "innovative," "market-leading battery." Its power "exceeds gas [lawnmowers] without the noise, fuss, or fumes."
This EGO POWER+ 56V lawnmower, with its 6.0AH battery and 320W charger, is one of Farrugia's top picks of 2024.
As for gas-powered mowers, Farrugia says they provide "greater power" for larger jobs. However, they require more maintenance, such as replacing spark plugs, changing oil and refuelling. "They are also louder and less environmentally friendly."
A third option shoppers can opt for is a corded mower. Farrugia says these devices are "great" and an "economic option for the right-sized job."
"They produce zero emissions and are quieter than gas solutions," he explains. "However, the cord can restrict mobility and may require a specialized extension cord to extend their reach, which can be expensive."
Finally, if you're looking for a lawn mower prime for the 21st century, Farrugia recommends checking out the wifi-enabled Worx WR208 Landroid VISION 20V Boundaryless Robotic Mower.
This hands-free robotic lawnmower is one of Farrugia's top picks for 2024.
The Worx robot lawnmower doesn't require any installation process, you can "just set and go," he says. It can be controlled remotely on your smartphone via Bluetooth or wifi, plus you can set an automatic moving schedule, making mowing that much easier.
Best lawn mowers in 2024 under $300, according to reviewers
This budget-friendly lightweight electric lawn mower from Certified features a rear bag for easy mulching and a powerful copper motor. It offers seven height adjustments and easily folds for small-space storage.
- "Perfect" for small yards
- Easy to move around
- Not great for tall grass
- "Very small" machine
This high-efficiency electric motor from Greenworks is lightweight and rust-proof with five different height options.
- Easy to use
- Lightweight
- Cord can be a "bit tricky"
- Best for small or mid-sized lawns
This wallet-friendly 14.5-inch Radley 40V Max lawnmower is powered by (2) 20-Volt 4 Ah Lithium-Ion batteries, so you can start mowing with the push of a button rather than deal with the hassles of extension cords or oil leaks.
- Long-lasting batteries
- Easy to maneuver
- "Small but mighty"
- It's a "bit small"
- Not great on tall grass
Best lawn mowers in 2024 under $500, according to reviewers
With its sturdy 17-inch poly deck and 16-inch cutting path, this 2-in-1 lawn mower is great for medium-sized lawns. It's powered by two 20V 4Ah batteries and mows up to 5500 sq.ft. per charge.
- Long-lasting batteries
- Powerful for an electric mower
- "Thicker areas drain the battery [quickly]"
This Radley 17.5-inch 40V Max lawnmower is powered by two 20-Volt 5 Ah Lithium-Ion batteries, so you can start mowing with the push of a button. The unit features a 2-in-1 mulching and rear bag and collapsible handles with quick-release levers. The mower "more than met our expectations," lauds one shopper. "Blessedly quiet, instant start, maneuverable, easy to push, nice squishy handlebar, good cut, instant height adjustment," they write.
- Easy to use
- Long-lasting charge
- "Lacks power"
If you're tired of dealing with the gas cans, oil changes and smells of a gas mower but want comparable power, Canadian Tire reviewers recommend checking out this 19-inch brushless lawn mower from Mastercraft. The top-rated device mulches and bags and offers height positions ranging from 1.5 to three inches.
- Quiet & lightweight
- Long-lasting battery
- "So much better than [a] gas mower"
- Battery may not be enough for large lawns
- Batteries take a long time to charge
Best lawn mowers in 2024 under $1,000, according to reviewers
This cordless, brushless, self-propelled 21-inch lawn mower offers the same performance as a gas mower without the hassle of petrol, excessive maintenance and hard starts.
- Easy to maneuver
- Battery life is "great"
- "Powerful" and "sturdy"
- Includes some "cheap plastic" parts
This fan-favourite corded lawnmower has a 3-in-1 feature that provides multiple options for grass clippings from rear bagging, side discharge and mulching capabilities.
- Easy to put together
- Stable and sturdy
- Motor is "noisy"
- Best for small lawns
With more than 3,900 five-star reviews singing its praises, the EGO POWER+ 56V Brushless Cordless 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower may be the most popular pick on this list. The unit delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge and has seven height position adjustments to choose from.
- "Self propelled is awesome"
- "Incredible power"
- "Cuts like a dream"
- Battery may not be enough for large yards
Best riding lawn mowers & lawn tractors in 2024, according to reviewers
This reviewer-loved Troy-Bilt XP SD 24 HP riding lawn tractor makes quick work of even the largest lawns. The riding lawn mover offers generous 12-height adjustments on the 50-inch cutting deck, allowing for precision cuts.
- "Can handle anything"
- Simple to operate
- Powerful
- Expensive
At $8,000, the EGO POWER+ 56V 42-in Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower is by no means the cheapest on this list; however, if you have cash on hand, reviewers say it's worth every penny. Thanks to E-STEER Technology, the riding lawn mower packs the equivalent of 22 horsepower in a gas-powered mower without the noise, fuss, and fumes.
- "Super easy to maneuver"
- "Awesome" battery power
- Fast charging
- Expensive
Powered by a robust Briggs & Stratton engine, this riding mower easily tackles large lawns thanks to its 46-inch cutting deck. According to one reviewer, it's a "true beast."
- Rugged & tough
- "Outstanding performance"
- Expensive
