When is Amazon Prime Day 2024 in Canada? Dates, details, early deals and everything else we know so far

Here's how to prepare for Amazon Prime Day — it will be here before you know it.

Prime Day 2024 is returning this July — here's everything we know so far.

Amazon Canada's iconic Prime Day sale is returning this summer. To be prepared, we're sharing everything we know so far. The two-day exclusive sale will return to Canada this summer as Amazon's 10th Prime Day. During last year's event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide, making it the biggest Prime Day in Amazon's history.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2024?

We predict the 2024 Prime Day will include rarely-seen deals on tech, home & living, lawn essentials and more — and based on previous years, we predict the big days will fall on July 9-10 or July 15-16. Be sure to keep an eye out for the official announcement, which will likely happen within the next couple of weeks.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon’s biggest and best global shopping event, with deals offered exclusively for Amazon Prime members. The event lasts two days and features both flash sales and limited-time savings. In previous years, Amazon has included deals on Apple devices, laptops, TVs, name-brand vacuums and more in its Prime Day sale.

Do I need a Prime membership to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

Yes. Prime Day is a shopping event with thousands of deals exclusively for Prime members. However, that's not to say non-Prime members can't also score a deal. Amazon's Deals Store usually has sales available for both Prime and non-Prime members, however, discounts on name brands and high-end tech are usually reserved for Prime members.

How much does a Prime membership cost?

New Prime members can enjoy a free 30-day trial before committing to a membership. Once your free trial ends, memberships cost $99/year or $9.99/month for Canadian subscribers. Student discounts are also available.

Is a Prime membership worth it? What does it include?

In addition to exclusive Amazon Prime Day 2024 deals, Prime members enjoy several year-round perks, including the following:

Free two-day and same-day shipping

Exclusive access to Prime Video original TV shows and movies, including The Boys, Little Fires Everywhere, Upload and more

Stream or download hit movies and TV shows

Free eBook and music downloads through Prime Music and Prime Reading

Best early deals you can already shop on Amazon Canada

While Amazon Prime Day 2024 doesn't kick off until July, you don't have to wait to score deals on Amazon Canada. From tech and small kitchen appliances to spring seasonal essentials, these are the best Amazon Canada deals available right now.

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi $129 $192 Save $63 See at Amazon

Monster Achieve 100 AirLinks Wireless Earbuds $46 $160 Save $114 See at Amazon

soundcore by Anker Q20i Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphones $50 $100 Save $50 See at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $530 $670 Save $140 See at Amazon

Epicano Anti-Swing Hanging Shower Caddy $27 $38 Save $11 See at Amazon

Keurig K-Mini Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $75 $110 Save $35 See at Amazon

Samsung 32" FHD 75Hz LED FreeSync Monitor $178 $280 Save $102 See at Amazon

