Amazon shoppers say this mattress vacuum 'really opens your eyes to how dirty things can get' — and it's on sale

Shoppers say this little vacuum "cleans so well," leaving their bed smelling "fresh and clean."

This "fantastic" mattress vacuum cleaner is on sale for under $130 on Amazon Canada. (Photos via Amazon)

When it comes to cleaning, we usually go over the same spots — floors, counters, bathrooms and so on. But how about the things we use every day without thinking twice? Consider the crumb-infested couch cushions, the dust-collecting curtains or the mattress you cozy up in every night. These overlooked areas deserve some TLC, too. Amazon Canada shoppers have found a life-hack gadget that's perfect for those nooks and crannies: the JIGOO Mattress Vacuum Cleaner.

This "fantastic" little device will tend to all those neglected spots so you can say goodbye to dust, dander and whatever else is hiding in there. Keep scrolling to find out more details on this vacuum and to see what shoppers are saying about it.

The details

The JIGOO Mattress Vacuum Cleaner will make deep cleaning your bed, pillows and other furniture and fabrics much easier. It aims to lift dirt, dust and hidden allergens from your mattress thanks to its powerful suction and high-frequency vibrations.

It also features UV light and ultrasonic waves that will target any contaminated particles. It will help keep your sleeping area smelling fresh and clean.

The built-in HEPA filter will ensure only pure, filtered air is released and captures even the smallest dirt particles. Additionally, it has an ergonomic design and a long power cord that makes it easy to use.

What others are saying

⭐️ 4.5/5 stars

💬 500+ ratings

🏆 "Cleans so well and really opens your eyes to how dirty things can get!"

"This machine is my pal," writes one satisfied customer. "It makes my bed smell cleaner," and "I use this puppy on all my furniture too," they continued. They also added, "The dead skin removed from my mattress and pillows is amazing!"

Another person called the mattress vacuum "satisfyingly disturbing." They said, "The dust and mites it pulled [out] was unbelievable!" They also said, "The UV light it makes everything smell fresh and clean." They said it has even "improved" their family's allergies, considering they use it "on everything."

The JIGOO Mattress Vacuum Cleaner will help dehumidify your mattress and reduce mite activity. (Photo via Amazon)

A third shopper claimed it has "perfect suction" that "is perfect for lifting the dirt and mites off the bed."

"It is lightweight so my wrist is not hurt while using it," another shopper chimed in.

However, some shoppers noted that it "came with a few scratches" but is "not a big deal." One shopper also said they "wish it had a narrow attachment" for nooks and crannies.

The verdict

The truth is, your mattress is probably dirtier than you think. The same goes for your pillows, couches, curtains — shall I continue? A regular vacuum can't reach those spots the way this handheld one can. It's the "perfect" little tool to eliminate the dust, dirt and dander you probably didn't even know was there. With shoppers praising its suction and cleaning abilities, it's definitely worth considering if you want to give your home a deeper clean. But if you're looking for something that will specifically sneak into thin crevices, you might want to keep browsing.

