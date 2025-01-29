These 'perfect' Amazon sheets are the lowest price we've ever seen — shop them for under $25 (that's 63% off!)

Shoppers say they're the "softest sheets" and that they "feel great to sleep on."

These "perfect" cooling sheets are 63 per cent off as part of Amazon's current deals. (Image via Getty Images)

Are your sheets starting to look a little worse for wear? If you're looking to overhaul your bedroom (psst — you might want to give your mattress a deep clean while you're at it), Amazon Canada has a ton of bedding deals as part of their current markdowns.

One deal we're eyeing? This extremely popular sheet set that has nearly 350,000 customer reviews. It's currently marked down to $24 (that's a whopping 63 per cent off!) — cheaper than its Boxing Day 2024 price, and the lowest price our editors have ever seen.

Queen Size 4 Piece Sheet Set $24 $65 Save $41 See at Amazon

In the past month, more than 6,000 people have bought these sheets. Check out the details below to learn more about these "perfect" bedroom must-haves.

The details

The sheets are available in seven different sizes, ranging from twin to California king, and come in more than 40 different colours and patterns.

The four-piece set comes with two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet that has 16-inch deep pockets that'll tuck under your mattress.

The fabric is softer than Egyptian cotton as well as breathable and cool, so you won't be up all evening covered in sweat during hot nights.

The regular price of these sheets is $65, but right now, they're on sale for just $24.

What reviewers are saying

⭐ 4.4/5 stars

🛍️ 340,000+ ratings

🏅"They're just perfect."

Two shoppers say that they love the sheets so much that they've repurchased them multiple times. They say that they "feel great to sleep on" and are "absolutely fantastic."

Another says they're the "softest sheets" they've ever bought, they keep their colour after being washed a few times, they don't wrinkle and that "they're just perfect."

These cooling bed sheets have more than 250,000 five-star reviews. (Photo via Amazon)

If you tend to overheat while you sleep, these might be the sheets for you, as one shopper said they "kept me cool all night."

However, one shopper says these sheets are "thinner than expected," while another says that they're not exactly "hotel quality" because of how thin they are. Another expressed they wished the elastic on the fitted sheet was a bit thicker to keep it in place.

The verdict

Looking for new bed sheets? These sheets from the CGK Unlimited Store have more than 250,000 five-star reviews to back them. Although some people find these sheets to be thin, many others say they love them so much that they've bought them over and over again. Shoppers say they're great to sleep on, are soft, don't wrinkle and keep them cool at night. Seems like a win in our books!

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

