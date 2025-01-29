How to quickly defrost your windshield this winter — and common mistakes to avoid

With snow squall warnings and extreme cold warnings in effect for parts of Canada, many of us are braving the elements to get our vehicles ready for the road.

It's a chore we all dread in the winter: defrosting our car windshield. Here's how to safely clear your car in a hurry. (Image via Getty Images)

January may be coming to a close — but there's no end in sight for the blistering winter weather. Aside from Environment Canada's snow squall warnings for the Greater Toronto Area, road closures across the country and heavy snowfall warnings for parts of Alberta and British Columbia, extreme cold and heavy winds have many Canadians keeping their shovels and snow brushes on stand-by.

We've all picked up our own tricks for clearing snow from our vehicles, but many of us might actually be making mistakes that can damage our vehicles. But what is the quickest and safest way to clear your car this winter? Keep reading for all the tips and tricks — plus all the gadgets you need.

Give yourself plenty of time

Giving yourself plenty of time is key when it comes to winter travel. In addition to giving yourself extra drive time in winter conditions, be sure to factor in the time it takes to remove ice and snow from your vehicle. Not only will this ensure that you aren't feeling rushed, but it will also help ensure that all the ice and snow is removed from your windshield, rear windshield, mirrors and lights.

Turn on your engine and turn up your heat

Assuming you're able to get into your vehicle, one of the best and easiest ways to de-ice your car is to turn on your engine, turn up the heat and let your defrosters do the work for your windshield and rear windshield. You may still have to remove snow from your car, but this can help speed up the process.

Never leave passengers or pets inside an idling car

It may be tempting to have your kids or pets wait inside an idling car while you're removing snow from the vehicle or digging the car out from the driveway. However, winter weather conditions and idling cars can be a recipe for disaster. Snow and ice can block tailpipes and cause carbon monoxide to build up in the car, and carbon monoxide poisoning can happen within minutes for young children.

Give yourself ample time to clean off your car before hitting the road. (Image via Getty Images)

Use rubbing alcohol and water

Sometimes, winter weather can freeze locks and doors, making it difficult to get into your vehicle. If your car is covered in a thick layer of ice or you're pressed for time, mix 2/3 rubbing alcohol and 1/3 water in a spray bottle and apply liberally to your windshield, locks or car handles. The rubbing alcohol has a lower freezing point than water and will begin to melt the ice.

If you don't have rubbing alcohol, you can create your own saltwater mixture. The salt will work similarly to the alcohol and begin melting the ice. There are also commercial de-icers available for purchase that can do the trick.

Mistakes to avoid when cleaning ice and snow off your vehicle

Avoid these common mistakes when clearing off your vehicle after a winter storm.

Don't use boiling or hot water

It may seem like a good idea to pour boiling water or hot water on your windshield to remove snow and ice, but it can be a costly mistake. The temperature change of the boiling water on the cold glass can cause your windshield to crack or shatter.

Don't use your windshield wipers

It may seem like a good idea to turn on your windshield wipers as soon as you start your vehicle to help remove ice and snow. However, you run the risk of damaging your wiper blades or the wiper blade motor. Wait until all the ice and snow have been removed from your windshield before you turn them on.

Don't put your windshield wiper blades up before a storm

You might think that putting your wiper blades up into the air will save you time in the long run when cleaning off your vehicle, but you might want to think again. While many people think this will prevent their wiper blades from freezing to their windshield, a winter storm can damage the rubber on the wiper blades and put strain on the blade itself.

Strong winds could also cause the blades to fall back onto the window and crack the windshield. Instead, consider using a windshield cover to protect your vehicle from ice and snow and protect your wiper blades.

