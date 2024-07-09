This 'And Just Like That...' Star Regrets Becoming An Actor

His may be the character responsible for beginning to heal Carrie Bradshaw's broken heart in And Just Like That... after the death of her husband but given his time again, John Corbett, who plays Aidan Shaw in the series, isn't sure he'd pursue acting at all.

Speaking on the Fly on the Wall podcast this week, the My Big Fat Greek Wedding star said, 'I picked the f***ing wrong thing to do with my life.'

'I made a lot of money. I live in a beautiful home. People come to me in every f***ing restaurant I go in. I’m a friend of the world,' Corbett told the podcast's hosts. 'But as far as a fulfilling creative work life, I didn’t write one f***ing line. I didn’t write one joke to make people laugh. So it’s been unfulfilling on that level.'

Elaborating, Corbett, who admitted he sounds 'ungrateful', continued: 'Have you ever sat in a f***ing waiting room of a doctor’s office for like an hour and you’re going, "What the f***?" For me, that’s what making a movie is like, because I’m not part of any creative process.'

Corbett joined the cast of Sex and the City in 2000 as one of protagonist Bradshaw's love interests, before reprising his role once again in the series' prequel in 2023. But not all fans of the show are excited by Corbett's reprisal of his role. At the end of season two, viewers saw Corbett tell Bradshaw he wanted a five year break from their relationship so he could leave New York and be a consistent father to his three sons in Virginia.

