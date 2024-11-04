Kaia Gerber breaks her minimalist streak with a pistachio Gucci gown

As a loyal minimalist, Kaia Gerber often sticks to her signature palette of black, white, or navy. Whether she’s out and about with boyfriend Austin Butler or walking the red carpet solo, she prefers to keep her looks simple and demure — with an exception every now and then, of course.

This weekend, Gerber broke out of her usual routine at the 2024 LACMA Art + Film Gala. As she arrived at the charity event, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, she stood out from the crowd in a gorgeous green gown, making a case for colour in her wardrobe.

Her pistachio Gucci gown featured an intricate beaded chevron pattern, which spaced out as it continued down the garment’s skirt. The shimmering design reflected light off its beads, with the exception of its bust, done up in a green satin fabric. Below, a feathered fringe finished off the gown with a dramatic flourish.

Gerber complemented the look with an equally glamorous hairdo. She opted for sleek, blown-out curls that cascaded romantically down her shoulders, tucking one side of her hair behind her ear to show off a pair of glittering diamond earrings. Smokey brown eye shadow, defined lashes, and sculpted brows added to her luxe aesthetic, while a glossy nude lip acted as the finishing touch.

Her dazzling look is just the latest in her red carpet streak. Last month, the Bottoms actor made quite the impression in a fresh-off-the-runway Ferragamo gown , and contrasted the avant-garde dress with an archival Givenchy moment at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala. As her fashion evolves in real time, we can’t wait to see what comes next.

