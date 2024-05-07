Kaia Gerber Was Cindy Crawford's Twin At The Met Gala 2024

From her voluminous 90s blow-out to her supermodel smokey eye, Kaia Gerber has been known to take beauty notes from her mother Cindy Crawford's iconic look book. Let's be honest, who hasn't? Sadly, unlike Kaia, we don't have the shared set of genetics for a truly uncanny resemblance, something we've seen more and more from the model as she's gotten older. At the Met Gala 2024, it's safe to say that the mother-daughter duo have never looked more alike.

While the 22-year-old's odes to her mother's iconic signature style are typically quite subtle (a touch of textured hair or a matching trench coat, at most), here we can see Gerber adopting all the traits of a classic Crawful beauty moment: big hair, subtle sculpting and a cohesively bronzed eye and lip palette. Armed with a hand-me-down supermodel bouffant and an immaculate low-glow Californian tan, everything about this glamorous Met Gala attire screams 90s red carpet style. Not to mention, it makes a convincing case for the side-part.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Gerber has been channelling her mother's iconic heightened hairstyles frequently as of late, from her soft beehive at the world premiere of Palm Royale to her bold Bardot in St Moritz. And while this eye-catching Met Gala look is quintessential Cindy enough to make us double take, the softened finish of her hair is what makes this iconic 90s aspect look so modern. Gentle teasing and subtle texture? This is a look you can recreate at home.

Taylor Hill - Getty Images

Over on fashion, Kaia opted for a strapless white Prada gown embellished with large sequins and complete with large pink diamond jewellery. Understated and completely timeless, this elegant look is souring to the top of our summer style mood boards.

