Kale is one of the most popular greens today. But is it healthy?

Used by Pizza Hut as nothing more than a garnish in its salad bars in the 1990s, kale has exploded in popularity over the last two decades and has become a go-to nutritional powerhouse ingredient included in salads, kimchi bowls, pasta dishes, soups and smoothies.

"Kale is popular for its health and versatility, and because it can be consumed raw, baked, blended or sauteed," says Caroline Susie, a registered dietician and national spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. "Kale is also high in vitamins and minerals and low in calories, delicious and gorgeous in color."

These and other factors are among the reasons the worldwide kale market is valued at more than $120 million, with much of that growth owed to kale chips alone.

Here's what kale is, why it's so good for you and why some people should still avoid overconsumption.

What is kale?

Belonging to the same Brassica cruciferous vegetable family as cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli, kale is a leafy green vegetable "that has several varieties," says Susie. Indeed, there are more than 150 types of kale with curly kale being most commonly used in salads; lacinato kale (also known as dinosaur or Tuscan kale) used to make kale chips; Redbor kale often added to smoothies, pastas and soups; and ornamental kale being commonly bred as a garnish and for floral arrangements. Other popular kale varieties include red Russian, blue ridge, scotch and winterbor. Dwarf varieties and baby kale are also common.

Considered a relatively easy crop to grow that's available year-round, China is the world's top kale producer, but Canada and the U.S. grow a lot of the vegetable as well. In the U.S., California leads production, followed by Georgia, New Jersey and Texas, according to The Produce Reporter.

Is kale good for you?

No matter where you get your kale from or which variety you enjoy, kale offers plenty of health benefits. One cup of raw kale, for instance, contains protein, fiber, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc and especially high amounts of calcium and potassium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

"The high concentration of calcium in kale keeps your bones and teeth strong, and the potassium helps your cells stay hydrated and maintains energy pumps to fuel daily activities," says Dr. Carolyn Newberry, an attending physician and nutrition scientist at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City.

"Kale is also high in vitamins A, C and K and has plenty of antioxidants as well," says Susie. She explains that the vitamin A therein supports eye health, the vitamin C "supports your immune system" and the vitamin K in kale "is essential for blood clotting and wound healing," she says. "It also plays a role in bone health."

Kales is great for weight loss as well because it contains low calories (only 8 calories in a full cup!) and its high-fiber content means you'll feel fuller for longer after eating it.

Research shows that kale may also help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels, and is loaded with chemical compounds such as sulforaphane and indole-3-carbinol, which are associated with reducing cancer risk.

Can you eat kale every day?

Despite so many benefits, it may be wise for some people to avoid overconsumption of kale because it contains a sugar called raffinose, which is difficult for the body to digest, and because its high amount of fiber can cause bloating, constipation and abdominal discomfort when eaten in high amounts. This is especially true for people with stomach sensitivities and conditions such as IBS.

"People with advanced kidney disease or kidney stones may also need to be careful with eating large amounts of kale due to its oxalate and potassium content," cautions Newberry. "And many drugs interfere with vitamin K such as antacids, blood thinners, antibiotics, aspirin and more," adds Susie; "so talk to your pharmacist, prescribing provider or dietitian for guidance."

So long as such considerations are kept in mind, however, "kale is safe for those who are generally healthy," she says," and a wonderful food to include as part of a healthy diet."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Is kale good for you?