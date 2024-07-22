Kamala Harris Is About To Have A Brat Girl Summer, According To Charli XCX

President Joe Biden announced his decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, July 21. President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and in a statement to his followers on social media, he explained his intention to put all of his energy into his remaining time in office.

'While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term,' President Biden wrote.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

In a later tweet on X, formerly Twitter, he endorsed his vice-president, Kamala Harris, as the Democratic nominee he believed is best suited to face off against Republican nominee Donald Trump in November.

'My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice-president,' he said. 'And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats—it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.'

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

The news has sent shockwaves through the Democratic party and likely America at large. It can certainly be felt on social media platforms, where people were quick to respond to the news. Among them were celebrities, politicians, and even Biden’s family members, many of whom supported President Biden through his 2020 campaign and intended to do so again this year.

Here are some of their reactions to the announcement:

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024





DNC merch man, who already had them 'IM RIDING WIT BIDEN' shirts printed up for the convention. pic.twitter.com/nR3DlR3rp2 — Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) July 21, 2024

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.



I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024

A courageous and selfless decision. The President did what he’s done for the last four years - he listened to the American people and put the country’s interests ahead of his own.



The exact opposite of Donald Trump. https://t.co/mvpjq3EXMM — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 21, 2024

Donald Trump is the oldest nominee in American political history. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) July 21, 2024

Y’all got y’all wish. Now what? Because to assume VP Harris is next person up is assuming a lot. https://t.co/a3LF7PKqhL — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 21, 2024

In my heart im tortured, Because I Don’t believe the Democrats Can win the Presidency With”Pres Biden” “Joe”whom I’ve Loved since we met in 2008.I

Campaigned for him I believe ITS TIME 2 PASS THE BATON. TIME 4 DEMS 2 THINK “ WAY” OUTSIDE THE BOX. MAYBE EVEN A SPLIT TICKET — Cher (@cher) July 21, 2024

I’m nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction. Not only has he been—and will continue to be—the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented… — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) July 21, 2024

Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 21, 2024

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like