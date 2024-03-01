Karen Gillan Wants To Be Cast In The Willy Wonka's Chocolate Experience

Karen Gillan / Instagram

If there’s one thing Glasgow’s Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Experience did successfully manage to do, it’s unite the internet in laughter and total hysteria.

Organised by events company House Of Illuminati, which advertised the experience using AI-scripted posters and adverts, the ‘immersive event’ has gone viral on the internet thanks to the lack of correlation between what it was billed as and what expectant visitors actually experienced. In short, it’s yet another example of Instagram versus reality, and it has left the internet in hysterics.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE

Unsurprisingly, Willy Wonka's Chocolate Experience, which parents have said left their children 'traumatised', has drawn comparisons to 2019's disastrous Fyre Festival, which was part-organised by Ja Rule and resulted in its other co-organiser, Billy McFarland, being imprisoned for wire fraud. It then became the focus of a Netflix documentary.

Police were called to an 'immersive event' inspired by Willy Wonka in Glasgow after furious parents complained about the quality of the event. https://t.co/8BIz7jOESm pic.twitter.com/hqpgeNB9uk — STV News (@STVNews) February 26, 2024

'I'm obsessed with this Willy Wonka story. I want this to become the next 6-Part Netflix Documentary - a la Fyre Festival. I want the full account from this actor,' one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

'The fake Willy wonka factory thing is one of the most absurdly funny things I’ve seen in a long time and I hope they make a documentary about it because I have so many questions,' wrote another.

A supposedly family-friendly Willy Wonka-inspired event in Scotland turned out to be a nightmare for anyone hoping for a world of "pure imagination."https://t.co/LW2obO893v — KOMO News (@komonews) March 1, 2024

Of course, it didn’t take long for celebrities to muscle in on the hysteria, with Doctor Who star Karen Gillan taking to Twitter to say: ‘PLEASE CAST ME IN THIS.’

Story continues

A House of Illuminati spokesperson said it had been 'a very stressful and frustrating day for many and for that we are truly sorry'.

He said: 'Unfortunately, at the last minute we were let down in many areas of our event and tried our best to continue on and push through and now realise we probably should have cancelled first thing this morning instead.

A "Willy Wonka" event in Scotland that was billed as an immersive experience turned out to be less than stellar. In fact, when some ticket holders showed up with their kids, they called the police. https://t.co/rjr1R32ZRs — CBS News Miami (@CBSMiami) March 1, 2024

'We fully apologise for what has happened and will be giving full refunds to each and every person that purchased tickets. We planned a fabulous event and it just did not take shape as planned and for that we are truly sorry, we are devastated at how this has turned out and understand people’s anger and frustration that everyone has had, refunds have already started being issued and the rest should be over the coming days, again we are truly sorry to everyone.'



ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.





You Might Also Like