Kate Middleton Makes Rare Public Statement Amid Wimbledon Absence

On July 6, Kate Middleton made a rare public comment in support of British tennis player Andy Murray. Murray had to withdraw from the singles event from Wimbledon earlier this week due to injury and planned to play mixed doubles with Emma Radacanu. However, Radacanu announced she would not be able to play the event, meaning Murray’s last event at the famed tournament was canceled.

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and very involved in the tournament, hosting since 2016. As she is undergoing treatment for cancer, Middleton has been unable to attend this year. Last year, she was charged with handing out trophies to winners.

FIND OUT MORE ON ELLE COLLECTIVE



Karwai Tang - Getty Images

In a tweet to Murray, she wrote, 'An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C.'

Though the account is shared with her husband, Prince William, Kate signed it with “C” for Catherine to be clear that it came from her own hand.

According to The Sun Radacanu injured her wrist and decided to focus on recovering for her singles match.

An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 6, 2024

She wrote in a statement, 'Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles tonight. I’m disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care.'

In mid-June, Kate gave an update on her progress on Instagram, thanking people for their support.

'I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months,' she wrote. 'It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.'

She continued, 'I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.'

ELLE Collective is a new community of fashion, beauty and culture lovers. For access to exclusive content, events, inspiring advice from our Editors and industry experts, as well the opportunity to meet designers, thought-leaders and stylists, become a member today HERE.

You Might Also Like