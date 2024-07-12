Of Course Charli XCX Broke The Style Rules At Wimbledon
We feel about Wimbledon outfits much like we feel about Glastonbury, while the on-stage and on-court action is of course exciting, we're more interested in spectator fashion.
That's right, metres from the all-white ensembles of the sporting professionals, sit some of the most stylish celebrities. Over the years the British institution has hosted some impeccably-dressed celebrities: from Emma Watson in Ralph Lauren to The Princess of Wales in Emilia Wickstead. It must be said Wimbledon fashion proves itself to be the real winner every year and 2024 looks to be no different. On day one, Arlo Parks opted for top-to-toe Thom Browne and Lucy Boynton debuted a bright pink hairstyle. Worn against a cream less dress, comparisons to strawberries and cream was inevitable.
So, without further ado, here are the best Wimbledon fashion moments of 2024 and beyond.
Charli XCX, Wimbledon 2024
The singer channeled pure 'brat girl summer' energy to attend the tournament, wearing a see-through black crochet mini-dress that showed off her underwear, knee-high lace tights with heels, and black-out sunglasses.
Alexa Chung, Wimbledon 2024
Ever the epitome of effortless elegance, Chung paired a classic camel-coloured cable-knit cardigan with a beige midi-skirt and slingbacks.
Hannah Dodd, Wimbledon 2024
The Bridgerton star looked elegant in Ralph Lauren.
Keira Knightley, Wimbledon 2024
The actor channeled a French girl-chic aesthetic for the day, wearing head-to-toe Chanel.
Kim Cattrall, Wimbledon 2024
The Sex & The City star made an unexpected appearance at this year's Championships, in a head-to-toe pink look and Samantha Jones-worthy gold heels.
Leah Williamson, Wimbledon 2024
Styled by ELLE UK's very own Crystalle Cox, the Lioness looked smart in a grey three-piece suit.
Morgan Riddle, Wimbledon 2024
Riddle's sporty-chic, layered Miu Miu look was utter perfection.
Salma Hayek, Wimbledon 2024
Hayek opted for a Gucci ensemble.
Jodie Turner-Smith, Wimbledon 2024
The actor brought a pop of colour to the Championships, wearing a green and purple silk patterned two-piece and bomber jacket.
Maria Sharapova, Wimbledon 2024
The tennis star wore head-to-toe Burberry.
Mischa Barton, Wimbledon 2024
Barton put a casual spin on Wimbledon whites, pairing a pinstripe blazer with jeans and loafers.
Edie Liberty Rose, Wimbledon 2024
The London-based influencer and model put her own high-fashion spin on Wimbledon dressing, in the season's controversial jorts and a pair of Chanel shoes.
Kaya Scodelario, Wimbledon 2024
The actor wore a classic combination of white suiting and navy accessories from Ralph Lauren.
Morgan Riddle, Wimbledon 2024
Tennis WAG of the moment, Morgan Riddle opted for an elegant mix of neutrals to attend the third day of The Championships.
Lucy Boynton, Wimbledon 2024
The actor debuted a bright pink hair bob for the first day of the 2024 Championships.
Poppy Delevingne, Wimbledon 2024
Delevingne arrived at the Ralph Lauren suite at Wimbledon 2024 in a cream tailored suit complete with voluminous trousers.
Arlo Parks, Wimbledon 2024
The musician wore a full look by Thom Browne.
Stormzy, Emma Watson and Ncuti Gatwa, Wimbledon 2023
Watson paired a sleeveless white shirt with peach trousers to join Stormzy and Gatwa (in Thom Bowne) at Wimbledon.
Bel Powley, Wimbledon 2023
Powley opted for Wimbledon white by Miu Miu.
Issa Rae, Wimbledon 2023
Pink was the serve of the day for this actor.
Kate Middleton, Wimbledon 2023
She wore lime green Self Portrait.
Alexa Chung, Wimbledon 2023
A casual look for the enduring style icon.
Naomi Ackie, Wimbledon 2023
A dress that calls for an over-the-shoulder pose.
Lila Moss, Wimbledon 2023
Coordinating to perfection in cornflower blue.
Emma Corrin, Wimbledon 2023
Louche tailoring perfect for Centre Court.
Jourdan Dunn, Wimbledon 2023
A chic look for the British supermodel.
Phoebe Dynevor, Wimbledon 2023
The perfect summer two-piece.
Katy Perry, Wimbledon 2023
Retro details for Perry's courtside view.
Clara Amfo, Wimbledon 2023
The Radio 1 presenter brought the sunshine in a mint green three-piece with white accessories.
Sienna Miller, Wimbledon 2022
Lacy white for a twist on Wimbledon's favourite shade.
Lashana Lynch, Wimbledon 2022
The Bond actor kept things casual in a midi dress and trainers.
Nicola Coughlan, Wimbledon 2021
The Irish star looked sleek in a butter-hued coat dress.
FKA Twigs, Wimbledon 2021
The performer paired a white suit with shirt.
Maya Jama, Wimbledon 2021
TV presenter Jama stepped into a checked short suit for the event.
Sienna Miller, Wimbledon 2021
Miller took a leaf out of the Duchess of Sussex's book in a striped Ralph Lauren shirt.
Kate Middleton, Wimbledon 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend the Men's Singles Final with Kate wearing an Emilia Wickstead light blue midi dress paired with Aldo 'Nicholes' heels in Bone.
Kendall Jenner, Wimbledon 2019
The model kept it cute in a Ralph Lauren Polo long-sleeve blue shirt and white waist high shorts for her visit to SW19.
Kate Middleton, Wimbledon 2019
The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Women's Singles Final in a green Dolce & Gabbana dress and Rupert Sanderson Malory heels.
Claire Foy, Wimbledon 2019
The Crown actress wore a sleeveless floral summer dress, accessorised with a striped bucket bag for the Championships.
Adwoa Aboah, Wimbledon 2019
The model and activist looked impeccably chic in a white top and jeans layered with a long cream coat for the tennis festivities.
Tessa Thompson, Wimbledon 2019
Fresh from the front row of Couture Week, Tessa Thompson arrived looking as chic as ever in a Polo Ralph Lauren cream suit and pinstripe monochrome shirt.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Wimbledon 2019
The Fleabag creator and actress attended the championships.
Meghan Markle, Wimbledon 2018
The Duchess of Sussex wore a striped shirt with cream palazzo trousers.
Emma Watson, Wimbledon 2018
Watson wore an all-cream ensemble.
Stella McCartney, Wimbledon 2018
The designer wore a jumpsuit.
Beyoncé, Wimbledon 2016
The performance artist wore all white for Wimbledon.
Victoria Beckham at Wimbledon in 2015
The designer wore an asymmetric dress to Wimbledon.
Diana, Princess of Wales, Wimbledon 1995
The Princess of Wales wore a natty lemon suit and pearl necklace to attend Wimbledon.
