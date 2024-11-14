Kate Middleton Teases Her Next Royal Appearance And It's Bringing All The Festive Joy

The Princess of Wales is already getting into the Christmas spirit. This afternoon, Kensington Palace announced that Kate’s highly-anticipated 'Together at Christmas' carol service will be coming back, scheduled to take place on 6 December. As part of the announcement, the royal shared a sneak peek at the programme's invitations on X.

Set to the background of musical jingle bells, the video includes a montage of gears and machinery whirring into motion as they stamp out Kate’s gilded gold royal cypher: a cursive 'C,' for Catherine, placed underneath a crown.

'Something exciting is coming,' the post’s caption reads. 'The invitations are fresh off the press for this year’s Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.'

Something exciting is coming... 🎄🎵



The invitations are fresh off the press for this year's Together At Christmas Carol Service, which will be returning to Westminster Abbey on Friday 6 December.



We can't wait for you to join us too! Tune in on @ITV and @ITVX on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/knmlyN6PZt — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 13, 2024

Since its inception in 2021, Kate’s 'Together at Christmas' carol service has become a highlight on the royal calendar during the holiday season. Members of the royal family regularly attend the event, including Prince William, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, and more. Kate’s immediate family, like sister Pippa Middleton and mother Carole Middleton, also typically participate.

'This year’s service provides a moment to reflect upon the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives,' the palace said in a statement today. 'The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.'

'Together at Christmas' will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX on Christmas Eve.



