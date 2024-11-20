Kate Middleton's favourite Sorel boots are on sale for Black Friday — shop them for 40% off

The Princess of Wales has owned Sorel's Tivoli Boots since 2018 — and right now, they're under $150.

Kate Middleton's Sorel boots are on sale — get them before they're gone (Photos via Getty).

As someone who has written about the royal family for most of her career, I have acquired a weird party trick of remembering, in detail, everything Kate Middleton has worn in the past five years (an enviable skill, I know!). While the benefit of storing this information is debatable, it does occasionally come in handy. For example, I can tell you The Princess of Wales was photographed in Sorel's Tivoli Boots on a trip to Stockholm in 2018. Why is this relevant? Well, while her original boots are sold out, a near-identical pair — the Tivoli IV Slope Boots — are in stock and 40 per cent off during Sorel's Black Friday sale.

Sorel's Tivoli IV Slope Boots are near-identical to those Kate Middleton wore back in 2018. The Princess of Wales' original Sorels — the Tivoli III Boots — are a different colour than the brand's IV model but otherwise share the style's lace-up front and waterproof construction.

Kate Middleton was all smiles on a Royal visit to Sweden and Norway on January 30, 2018, in Stockholm, Sweden (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

A royal-approved winter staple, Sorel's Tivoli IV Slope Boots feature a waterproof seam-sealed lining with 200g of insulation for winter-long warmth. They're available in waterproof suede and coated leather and have a microfleece top cover and flexible rubber outsole — ideal for slippery sidewalks and snow days.

Ahead of Black Friday 2024, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on more than 100 Sorel styles for men, women and children. To shop the best deals before the Cyber Week rush, scroll below.

Save $100: Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Sneaker Boot

These sporty hikers feature waterproof suede, microfleece lining and warm 100g insulation to keep you cozy. Reviewers call the shoes "comfortable and stylish" and describe them as feeling like "winter tennis shoes."

When the temperatures drop, you're going to want to pull out these insulated Whitney Frosty Boots. Shoppers say they're a "great winter boot" that provides "good traction."

These waterproof and insulated boots are perfect for snow days. One shopper says they're "warm every time [they] wear them."

Save $37: Out N About III Classic Waterproof Boot

These best-selling Sorel boots feature waterproof construction and an all-day comfort footbed. The shoes are backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and top marks for comfort and quality. The "best footwear I've ever owned," raves one shopper.

Save $70: Out N About III Conquest Boot

These cute sneaker-like boots are waterproof with faux shearling details for added warmth. According to shoppers, they're "great walking boots for winter."

Save $74: Explorer Next Carnival Boot

These waterproof and insulated boots are reading to take on winter. They feature 100g of insulation and a high-traction, lightweight sole for the slipperiest of sidewalks.

