Kate Middleton's favourite Sorel boots are on sale for Black Friday — shop them for 40% off
The Princess of Wales has owned Sorel's Tivoli Boots since 2018 — and right now, they're under $150.
As someone who has written about the royal family for most of her career, I have acquired a weird party trick of remembering, in detail, everything Kate Middleton has worn in the past five years (an enviable skill, I know!). While the benefit of storing this information is debatable, it does occasionally come in handy. For example, I can tell you The Princess of Wales was photographed in Sorel's Tivoli Boots on a trip to Stockholm in 2018. Why is this relevant? Well, while her original boots are sold out, a near-identical pair — the Tivoli IV Slope Boots — are in stock and 40 per cent off during Sorel's Black Friday sale.
Tivoli IV Slope Women's Waterproof Boot$144$240Save $96
Women's Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Sneaker Boot$100$200Save $100
Whitney Frosty Women's Waterproof Lace Boot$102$170Save $68
Joan of Arctic Women's Waterproof Boot$162$270Save $108
Out N About III Classic Waterproof Boot$113$150Save $37
Women's Out N About III Conquest Boot$105$175Save $70
Explorer Next Carnival Boot$111$185Save $74
Shop the Tivoli IV Slope Women's Waterproof Boots on sale in two colours.
Sorel's Tivoli IV Slope Boots are near-identical to those Kate Middleton wore back in 2018. The Princess of Wales' original Sorels — the Tivoli III Boots — are a different colour than the brand's IV model but otherwise share the style's lace-up front and waterproof construction.
A royal-approved winter staple, Sorel's Tivoli IV Slope Boots feature a waterproof seam-sealed lining with 200g of insulation for winter-long warmth. They're available in waterproof suede and coated leather and have a microfleece top cover and flexible rubber outsole — ideal for slippery sidewalks and snow days.
Shop the boots in "omega taupe."
Ahead of Black Friday 2024, shoppers can save up to 50 per cent on more than 100 Sorel styles for men, women and children. To shop the best deals before the Cyber Week rush, scroll below.
Save $100: Kinetic Breakthru Conquest Sneaker Boot
These sporty hikers feature waterproof suede, microfleece lining and warm 100g insulation to keep you cozy. Reviewers call the shoes "comfortable and stylish" and describe them as feeling like "winter tennis shoes."
Shop in three colours.
Save $68: Whitney Frosty Women's Waterproof Lace Boot
When the temperatures drop, you're going to want to pull out these insulated Whitney Frosty Boots. Shoppers say they're a "great winter boot" that provides "good traction."
Shop in two colours.
Save $108: Joan of Arctic Women's Waterproof Boot
These waterproof and insulated boots are perfect for snow days. One shopper says they're "warm every time [they] wear them."
Shop in "tobacco."
Save $37: Out N About III Classic Waterproof Boot
These best-selling Sorel boots feature waterproof construction and an all-day comfort footbed. The shoes are backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and top marks for comfort and quality. The "best footwear I've ever owned," raves one shopper.
Shop in four colours.
Save $70: Out N About III Conquest Boot
These cute sneaker-like boots are waterproof with faux shearling details for added warmth. According to shoppers, they're "great walking boots for winter."
Shop in five colours.
Save $74: Explorer Next Carnival Boot
These waterproof and insulated boots are reading to take on winter. They feature 100g of insulation and a high-traction, lightweight sole for the slipperiest of sidewalks.
Shop in three colours.
