Kate Spade's Cyber Monday sale has the best deals on designer bags, totes and wallets up to 50% off

Santa's not the only one who needs a cool bag! 'Sleigh' for less with savings on roomy totes, cute crossbodies, wallets and more.

Kate Spade is showing up for Cyber Monday. The handbag hero has gone all in, slashing prices by up to 50% on its most coveted bags and wallets. The brand's Cyber Monday discounts aren't just deals, they're mic drops.

To score 50% off top deals, add code CYBER50 at checkout to receive the full markdown — you'll be awarded savings on hundreds of other bits and bobs automatically. The Black Friday sale ends today, so if you see something you like, we suggest filling up your cart ASAP.

Looking to snap up a tote, purse, wallet or backpack? We have you covered. Scroll down for our favorite Kate Spade Black Friday savings on offer — and check out some of the other best Cyber Monday style deals from across the web.

Best Kate Spade Cyber Monday deals

Kate Spade Hudson Messenger Crossbody $116 $258 Save $142 You can adjust the strap of this pebbled leather bag — available in bright or forest green — to sling it over your shoulder or wear it across your body. "I love this handbag!" raved a shopper. "I have it in three colors ... It's big enough for my three wallets (one is full-sized), sunglasses, reading glasses, cosmetics, cell phone and more, yet is not bulky, sits nice and flat and has a nice compact look." $116 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Bleecker Large Zip-Top Tote $164 $328 Save $164 with code This tote comes in a range of pretty colors, including this timeless taupe. It has a zipper at the top — always handy for keeping your phone or favorite lipstick from slipping out onto a restaurant floor. "This bag is absolutely stunning!" wrote a satisfied reviewer. "Even at first look it's amazing, but then you touch the bag and it's so comfortable to hold! The bag is very spacious, and matches any outfit." Save $164 with code Copied! CYBER50 $164 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Crystal Inlay Cardholder $33 $78 Save $45 If you're a minimalist, this sleek little cardholder is for you. It has two card slots on either side and a center pocket for cash. The rhinestones that line the front give it a little extra sparkle. "It's the perfect little wallet to go in any evening bag for a formal event! It's just enough space," noted one reviewer. $33 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Dakota Small Crossbody $179 $358 Save $179 with code Wear this white leather handbag with practically all your winter wardrobe. (If you're wary of keeping a light-colored purse clean, it's also available in black and green.) Don't let the bag's small size fool you: It has a clever accordion design, so there are three interior sections you can use to stash your wallet, phone, keys, makeup and more. It also has an elegant chain strap that you can sling over your shoulder, plus a longer leather strap that makes it comfortable to wear as a crossbody. Save $179 with code Copied! CYBER50 $179 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Bleecker Medium Crossbody Tote $124 $248 Save $124 with code If you like tote bags but want something with a little more versatility, this one comes with a detachable crossbody strap so that you can sling it around your torso on extra-busy days. Choose from gorgeous green (pictured), white, taupe and black. "I love it. It goes with everything I wear and it's extremely practical, comfortable and just too darn cute," gushed a fan. Save $124 with code Copied! CYBER50 $124 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Essential Medium Backpack $167 $328 Save $161 Backpacks are a trendy purse alternative, and this lovely pebbled leather option offers multiple interior and exterior pockets to help organize your essentials in style. The fact that it's nearly 50% off? Icing on the cake. We're smitten with this eye-catching Manta Blue shade, but it also comes in brown, black and violet. "This backpack is perfect," summed up a happy shopper. "It has plenty of room for my wallet, glasses, keys, phone, makeup and my tablet with charger. One might not think it can carry all this but it can! Fits well when carried on the back because of its adjustable straps. Definitely a keeper!" $167 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Morgan Zip-Around Continental Wallet $99 $198 Save $99 with code This zip-up wallet will keep all your valuables secure, and it offers plenty of space with 12 card slots, four slip pockets, an interior zip pocket and an exterior slip pocket. In classic black, it'll also match practically any handbag in your closet. "Really happy with [this wallet]... It is nicely designed with plenty of room for cash and cards to be stored away and easily accessed when needed," observed one user. "This wallet features a nice sturdy zipper and is a size that works well for me and fits easily into the large bags that I like to carry." Save $99 with code Copied! CYBER50 $99 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody $83 $198 Save $115 Looking for a hold-it-all, go-everywhere crossbody bag? This pebbled leather classic comes in three pretty colors (we're really loving the winter-ready burgundy shade, pictured), plus there's an optional (and adjustable) shoulder strap. "This crossbody bag is gorgeous," marveled a Kate Spade customer. "The color, the leather and the design makes this the perfect accessory for day or night. The supple leather and the quality of workmanship makes for a bag that will last for years." $83 at Kate Spade

Kate Spade Essential Large Work Tote $191 $398 Save $207 The quintessential tote for work, travel or jam-packed days, this bag is roomy enough to fit a laptop or tablet, plus a book or two. Three interior slip pockets ensure smaller items won't get lost. "This bag is great for those that have a tablet, iPad or laptop to carry around with them," shared a technophile. "Nice deep pockets and a zippered/padded area for any electronic device." $191 at Kate Spade

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.