Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez Inspired Me to Wear This Cozy Denim Trend All Winter

In my opinion, winter fashion is all about finding pieces that make you look elevated while feeling secretly comfy. Cold weather calls for thick denim, but as someone who avoids constricting pants at all costs, I’ve been testing looser silhouettes as a comfier swap for the same effect. It seems Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez are on the wide-leg jeans wave too, as they were both spotted wearing the style during these lazy days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.



Holmes took to the NYC streets wearing a long overcoat and leather boots that peeked out from under her swooshing jeans, while Lopez opted for a Canadian tuxedo with stomp-worthy boots in Aspen. Their looks are prime examples that wide-leg jeans can balance proportions with heftier silhouettes up top, serving as a polished alternatives to fussy (and not-as-warm) trousers.



I found eight wide-leg jeans to last through winter and beyond, including some that feature post-Christmas discounts and one pair I myself have been wearing on repeat. Below, shop styles from Levi’s, Madewell, J.Crew, and more from $45.

Celebrity-Inspired Wide-Rise Jeans

Levi’s Baggy High-Waist Wide-Leg Dad Jeans

Nordstrom

$65 at Nordstrom

A trusty pair of vintage-inspired Levi’s can take you far. This style riffs off the classic “dad jean” shape with straight-cut legs that drape perfectly over pointed-toe boots or chunky sneakers. They’re made out of a non-stretch cotton, so they’ll hold their shape through the years, but the looser fit will prove to be reliably comfy for sitting and lounging.

Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean

Abercrombie & Fitch

$50 at abercrombie.com

These Abercrombie jeans are my hyper fixation of the moment. They’re easily the softest denim style I own, and I love that the legs aren’t overwhelmingly wide, but they still offer plenty of room for layering over leggings in below-freezing temperatures (another great winter fashion hack). Shoppers agree that “the material is just so drapey in the perfect way” and “they’re very flattering in an extremely comfortable and effortless way.”

Gap High-Rise Stride Seamed Wide-Leg Jeans

GAP

$62 at gap.com

If you’re looking for more textural intrigue à la J.Lo, Gap’s High-Rise Stride Seamed Wide-Leg Jeans feature similar seams and panels through the leg and the cuff. They’re fitted through the waist and hips, then expand through the leg and thigh in a relaxed fit, which one shopper says results in a “flattering silhouette.” One fan calls them an “immediate favorite,” while another says they’re “easy to dress up or down.”



Keep scrolling to shop more wide-leg jeans to channel Holmes and Lopez’s style, below.

Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans

Madewell

$60 at madewell.com

Topshop Cinch Wide Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

$56 at Nordstrom

Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean

Banana Republic Factory

$45 at bananarepublicfactory.gapfactory.com

J.Crew High-Rise Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch

J.Crew

$119 at J. Crew

We The Free Sheridan Trouser Flare Jeans

Free People

$128 at freepeople.com

