Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez Inspired Me to Wear This Cozy Denim Trend All Winter
Shop the practical jeans for up to 60 percent off.
Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.
In my opinion, winter fashion is all about finding pieces that make you look elevated while feeling secretly comfy. Cold weather calls for thick denim, but as someone who avoids constricting pants at all costs, I’ve been testing looser silhouettes as a comfier swap for the same effect. It seems Katie Holmes and Jennifer Lopez are on the wide-leg jeans wave too, as they were both spotted wearing the style during these lazy days between Christmas and New Year’s Eve.
Holmes took to the NYC streets wearing a long overcoat and leather boots that peeked out from under her swooshing jeans, while Lopez opted for a Canadian tuxedo with stomp-worthy boots in Aspen. Their looks are prime examples that wide-leg jeans can balance proportions with heftier silhouettes up top, serving as a polished alternatives to fussy (and not-as-warm) trousers.
I found eight wide-leg jeans to last through winter and beyond, including some that feature post-Christmas discounts and one pair I myself have been wearing on repeat. Below, shop styles from Levi’s, Madewell, J.Crew, and more from $45.
Celebrity-Inspired Wide-Rise Jeans
‘90s-Inspired: Levi’s Baggy High-Waist Wide-Leg Dad Jeans, $65 (Originally $108); nordstrom.com
Editor’s Pick: Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean, $50 (Originally $90); abercrombie.com
Gap High-Rise Stride Seamed Wide-Leg Jeans, $62 (Originally $90); gap.com
60%-Off: Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans, $60 with code LAST CHANCE (Originally $148); madewell.com
Topshop Cinch Wide-Leg Jeans, $56 (Originally $80); nordstrom.com
Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean, $45 (Originally $90); bananarepublic.com
J.Crew High-Rise Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch, $119 with code NEWYEAR (Originally $158); jcrew.com
We The Free Sheridan Trouser Flare Jeans, $128; freepeople.com
Levi’s Baggy High-Waist Wide-Leg Dad Jeans
A trusty pair of vintage-inspired Levi’s can take you far. This style riffs off the classic “dad jean” shape with straight-cut legs that drape perfectly over pointed-toe boots or chunky sneakers. They’re made out of a non-stretch cotton, so they’ll hold their shape through the years, but the looser fit will prove to be reliably comfy for sitting and lounging.
Abercrombie & Fitch High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean
These Abercrombie jeans are my hyper fixation of the moment. They’re easily the softest denim style I own, and I love that the legs aren’t overwhelmingly wide, but they still offer plenty of room for layering over leggings in below-freezing temperatures (another great winter fashion hack). Shoppers agree that “the material is just so drapey in the perfect way” and “they’re very flattering in an extremely comfortable and effortless way.”
Gap High-Rise Stride Seamed Wide-Leg Jeans
If you’re looking for more textural intrigue à la J.Lo, Gap’s High-Rise Stride Seamed Wide-Leg Jeans feature similar seams and panels through the leg and the cuff. They’re fitted through the waist and hips, then expand through the leg and thigh in a relaxed fit, which one shopper says results in a “flattering silhouette.” One fan calls them an “immediate favorite,” while another says they’re “easy to dress up or down.”
Keep scrolling to shop more wide-leg jeans to channel Holmes and Lopez’s style, below.
Madewell Superwide-Leg Trouser Jeans
Topshop Cinch Wide Leg Jeans
Banana Republic High-Rise Wide-Leg Jean
J.Crew High-Rise Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch
We The Free Sheridan Trouser Flare Jeans
Read the original article on InStyle