Katy Perry just layered a corset mini dress over flared leggings

Katy Perry is hardly a permanent fixture on red carpets or the front row of fashion week, yet she is still one of our favourites for fashion inspo. Her rare attendance at select events never disappoints, from bridal-esque gowns to yellow biker jackets. And who could forget *that* appearance at King Charles III's coronation in a lilac dress suit?

But more often than not, we rely on Katy's regular outfit posts on Instagram to keep up with her latest looks. Whether she's modelling metallic mini dresses for her footwear line, Katy Perry Collections, or sharing her American Idol judging attire. And that's exactly what she treated followers to with her most recent social media post.

Captioning the two cropped photos simply, "🤎 #idol", Katy also gave a full-length look at the outfit in question in a funny behind-the-scenes video where she revealed she accidentally swallowed a fly.

Standing on the grass, Katy held her black buckle heeled mule sandals in her hands while wearing a lace-up corset dress. The washed denim mini featured conical bra cups so could only be a Jean Paul Gaultier design from his collaboration with London-based brand KNWLS. The bust detail is a signature of the designer's collections from the '80s and perfectly nails the underwear-as-outerwear trend.

Katy added a Y2K twist to the 'fit by layering the dress over printed flared leggings from the same collection, decorated with a graffiti print. If you love Katy's look, both pieces are currently on sale and still available in limited sizes. Shop her look now:

While the orange fishnet see-through cut-out dress Katy wore on the last season of the show may still be our favourite of her American Idol looks so far, this is a close second. But, having revealed this will be her final season of the show, we're expecting her to go out with a bang so here's hoping for some truly epic 'fits yet to come.

