Katy Perry wows in a shredded bra top and skirt on the 2024 VMAs red carpet

Katy Perry is the recipient of this year's Video Vanguard Award at the 2024 VMAs, which, in case you don't know, is a pretty big deal. The award is the ceremony's highest honour, with previous recipients including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Shakira and – ah yes, The Beatles. To name a few! Think of it as the equivalent of a lifetime achievement award, if you will.

As well as bagging the top prize (which was presented to Katy by her fiancé Orlando Bloom, BTW. Too cute!) Katy also took to the stage to perform a medley of some of her biggest hits. Truly iconic, but we're getting ahead of ourselves here. Let's rewind to last night's [Wednesday 11 September] red carpet when the likes of Sabrina Carpenter, Addison Rae and Tyla all arrived in style.

As did Katy, who showed up on the red carpet wearing a totally shredded white one-shoulder bra top and coordinating maxi skirt by Who Decides War.

Katy ditched all accessories, save for a black metal arm cuff worn on her upper bicep, choosing instead to let her outfit do the talking. As for her beauty look, her long dark tresses were worn down in a wet look style, with tendrils sticking to her face. She also seemingly doused herself in body oil if her shiny torso on full display is anything to go by.

We can't decide if the look is giving more desert island chic vibes or glamorous Egyptian mummy with the ripped fabric looking quite bandage-like.

Oh, and as we previously mentioned, Orlando Bloom was there too. Walking the red carpet hand in hand with Katy.

The actor looked dapper in a black suit worn with a simple black tee so as not to overshadow Katy on her big night. Not that he ever actually could, tbh.

