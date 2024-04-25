KC area dogs are getting sick with this deadly disease. Learn how to protect your pet

Canine parvovirus has been popping up in Kansas City area dogs this spring. Find out how to keep your puppy safe.

Parvovirus – known as parvo or CPV – kills 20%-25% of infected dogs and can require a multi-day hospitalization to beat it. This gastrointestinal illness is most common in the late spring and summer, when vulnerable puppies tend to be born.

The Pet Resource Center of Kansas City said in a statement that they were experiencing a “significant surge” of parvo this week, with 18 cases between Monday and Wednesday morning.

The highly contagious disease first threatened scores of dogs in the late ‘70s. Vaccines now protect many dogs, though puppies and young dogs can still contract it.

Humans cannot get sick from canine parvovirus, though cats are susceptible to some strains.

Here is what you need to know about parvo in dogs, from the American Veterinary Medical Association.

What are the symptoms of parvo?

Your dog might have parvo if you see these symptoms:

Lethargy

Loss of appetite

Vomiting

Severe, often bloody, diarrhea

Abdominal pain and bloating

Fever or low body temperature (hypothermia)

Take your pet to the vet immediately if it has any of the symptoms on the list. Most deaths occur within two to three days of the first symptoms.

Which dogs are most at risk?

Your dog is more likely to contract parvo if it is between 6 to 20 weeks old, behind on vaccinations or one of these breeds:

Rottweiler

Doberman pinscher

Bull terrier breeds

German shepherd

English springer spaniel

How does it spread?

Parvovirus is dangerous to dogs partially because it is contagious and hard to kill.

Your dog could be exposed through contact with an infected dog, its feces or a contaminated surface, like a water bowl, collar or hands of a person who touched the infected dog.

The virus can survive for months indoors and even years outdoors, especially in dark, moist spaces. To disinfect surfaces, saturate it with a cleaner like watered-down bleach..

How can I protect my dog?

For puppies, you should be careful about exposing your pet to other dogs until it receives all of the initial vaccine series. This might mean avoiding dog parks, groomers or obedience classes.

Adult dogs should receive a parvo booster every three years. Most adult dogs have some immunity, through a vaccine or exposure to the virus, according to the Veterinary Information Network.

Have more questions about pets in Kansas City? Ask the Service Journalism team at kcq@kcstar.com.