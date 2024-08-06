KC Q&A: Kansas City’s Nelson-Atkins fulfills Hispanic artist Juan Moya’s dream

Editor's Note: This interview is part of an ongoing Star series highlighting Kansas Citians from historically under-represented communities and their impact on our region. The series builds on The Star's efforts to improve coverage of local communities. Do you know someone we should interview? Share ideas with our reporter J.M. Banks.

Juan Moya takes a break from his work as a tattoo artist at Exile Tattoo Shop near Westport in Kansas City, and reflects on how far his art has come.

No matter whether Moya is spray painting a mural, creating a portrait, or tattooing skin, he draws inspiration from his culture and history.

He started as a kid tagging sides of buildings. Today, his artistic talent is recognized and embraced by Kansas City’s West Side community where he grew up, and is considered one of the most respected names in the local Hispanic art world.

Recently the 51-year-old artist sat down with the Star’s culture and identity reporter, J.M. Banks, and talked about passion, heritage and making a name for himself in the art community.

Banks: When did your journey as an artist begin?

Moya: It started when I was around 4 or 5 years old. I tell everybody this all the time but it was pretty much poverty. We didn’t have toys and stuff to play with as a kid but I always had a pencil and a piece of paper around so that was my little getaway. I would draw everything. We didn’t have social media so a lot of stuff came from different magazines and books.

How would you describe your style of art?

I like doing a lot of Chicano art for sure, which is my cultural art. But I’m also influenced by pop culture a lot and the current times, like what’s going on now.

What inspired you to make art your full-time profession?

I have been doing tattoos for close to 30 years. My grandfather had a couple of tattoos on him. I can remember being a kid just mesmerized every time I see my grandfather and I remember being really fascinated by the permanency of it. When I was fortunate enough to land a job at a shop called Freaks, (on Broadway) I started working on a lot more repeat customers and business really picked up.

When did you start painting murals?

I was probably 15, living on the West Side. These people I knew had a building they commissioned me to paint and that was really my first experience. When I was younger I dabbled with some spray paint, which would probably be considered vandalism now. At the time it wasn’t intimidating because I was young and didn’t really care. Now that I am older I feel like I am more intimidated.

How does it feel to see spray paint art become elevated from vandalism to art?

I can see why it has. People are commissioning it a lot more and the city is blowing up with murals. There are so many walls filled with beautiful art. I went to Denver recently and there was art everywhere you go and I feel like it is happening here. We have more people moving into the city, and more people opening businesses, and as a whole we are becoming more of an artistic city.

What is the KC art landscape like today for Hispanic artists?

I think it is awesome! I was so stoked about the Nelson (Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art) working with the community. They wanted to bring in local Latino artists. I never once in my life dreamed of having a piece in the Nelson because everything in there seemed elite or coming from people having a really strong arts education background, not from some neighborhood kid from the West Side.

What is the arts community like here in KC?

I feel like it is blowing up immensely, visual arts, your performing arts with music, it’s just all blowing up. I would like to see a bit more unification and see some Black artists working with Mexican artists and of course white folks too. Because there is still segregation going on in certain areas here in Kansas City.

What does it feel like when you hear younger artists say you are an influence on them?

I never thought it would be like that. I never got into it for that reason, but to start to hear that makes me feel like everything I’ve done all these years is really not for just my passion. Knowing I have inspired just one person is so fulfilling. When I hear a person come up to me and say that, it is priceless.

What are some of the key milestones in your career or personal journey?

Having worked in the Nelson, definitely. Working with Boulevard Brewery and designing a can for them. Being the guest artist for the first show at the Mattie Rhodes Gallery (Art Center and Gallery) I got to be the first one in that building and that was really big for me. I have met a lot of people and artists like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Carlos Santana and George Lopez.

What challenges have you faced in pursuing your goals and how do you overcome these challenges?

Vandalism is a big thing that worries me: having people come by and mess with your art. I try to spread the word that this isn’t East Side vs West Side, its all cultural, it is history and your roots. A lot of my pieces have to do with history and culture so I hope that deters anyone from messing it up.

How do you think your work as a performer impacts the community?

I think art unifies people. That is one thing I really want to emphasize with my art, to know the West Side doesn’t mean some gang. This is culture, for the people who went through the struggles to get you here. I think art carries a lot of spirituality. When someone translates something from their mind to, their hands, to the canvas, there is a lot of spirituality going on there.

When your iconic Cesar Chavez mural needed to be redone you volunteered to return to re-touch it, what made you want to come back?

I did that initially pro bono when I was 17. Actually, me and the homies got money together ourselves to buy the paint. I feel like that is my baby. I am 51 years old, not getting any younger, and it might be my last time to work on that piece. I felt like I owed the community an upgrade, because I do feel like a better artist now. I feel like you should always strive to be a better artist until the day you die

Do you have a personal motto or philosophy that guides you?

I always tell my kids that everyday is a new blessing. If you wake up on this side of the dirt, be happy and make the most of the day. I try to make people happy and I feel like making people happy is powerful.

What drives you to continue your work/passion?

I enjoy it. But my family drives me a lot. Seeing the people’s appreciation for it more than anything. Seeing people appreciate your work is really fulfilling.

What are your goals for the future, professionally or personally?

We are redoing the Gage Park Stairs (1100 W 23rd Street Trafficway) that has been my focus. We have one more meeting with KC Park and Rec Thursday and I believe that is the final step. It has been a long process but those stairs are a staple in the neighborhood.

What advice would you give to someone aspiring to follow a similar path?

Honestly, I wouldn’t want anyone to go the same route as me. Pay attention to your education as a youngster. If you are passionate about something follow suit with that and find your reasons to stay inspired. You have to focus on what you are trying to do and not worry about what everyone else is doing. You have to pay your dues. I feel like a lot of youngsters want that instant gratification. But you have got to work for it.