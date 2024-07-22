KC Royals taco has cheeseburger quesadilla, brisket & Cracker Jacks. Our reporter tried it

Kansas City Royals fans have an opportunity to sink their teeth into a new entree at Kauffman Stadium.

The “Taste of The K” taco.

This monstrosity is billed as a new stadium classic. It features a cheeseburger quesadilla topped with charred hot dogs, barbecued brisket, french fries, shredded romaine, pickled red onion, sriracha Cracker Jack and 816 Sauce from KC Masterpiece.

Talk about a mouthful. This “taco” checks in at a whopping $25 and will add a few calories to your daily intake, too.

The Royals have a new ballpark food item called the "Taste of the K Taco" ...



It's a hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, with barbecue brisket, French fries, lettuce, onions, Sriracha Cracker Jacks and 816 Sauce



Who would try this? pic.twitter.com/SetU0dzj86 — MLB (@MLB) July 18, 2024

Yet, somehow, I figured it was a good idea to try it out. So I headed over to Rival Sports Bar in Section 250 for my own little food review.

Here are my thoughts …

First and foremost, the “Taste of The K” taco is a flavor bomb with so many flavors and textures, it’s hard to distinguish a standalone characteristic.

I was hit with the barbecue brisket and charred hot dogs instantly. It’s hard to mess up brisket in Kansas City, and Aramark did a good job with the seasoned chopped offering that serves as the base for this platter.

Aramark gets another solid mark for the charred hot dogs. If you like your dogs with character (I’m talking a little crispy at the edges), this taco will appeal to you. There was more snap in every bite than I anticipated.

That is a good thing.

However, the cheeseburger quesadilla was a huge miss. It lacked consistency and got lost in a multitude of other ingredients. The cheese didn’t add much to the taco besides serving to keep the two tortillas from falling apart.

Honestly, the cheeseburger could’ve been left out of the equation entirely. It made the taco dry and in need of additional 816 Sauce.

The new ‘Taste of The K’ taco, which features a charred hot dog wrapped in a cheeseburger quesadilla, brisket, crackerjacks and more.

The 816 Sauce tasted like any burger establishment’s signature sauce. It added a depth of flavor to the cheeseburger quesadilla and mountain of fries on the taco.

I would’ve embedded more 816 Sauce throughout the taco, and not just drizzled some across the top. Sauce throughout would create a more consistent bite and marry together some of the drier ingredients.

And how could I forget about the Cracker Jack? I was promised a sriracha-infused popcorn, and I think that might’ve gotten left on the transport truck.

It was just plain Cracker Jack, which I didn’t mind. But I was expecting a little spice hit and pop of flavor. I didn’t get that at all.

Overall, I will say the “Taste of The K” taco is worth a try. The entree actually consists of two tacos, which is more than enough to tickle your taste buds.

I would grade this viral treat a 7.5 out of 10. The price point is a little too rich for what you ultimately get (if Aramark added a beverage to the deal, that would help justify its $25 price tag).

Bottom line, I encourage fans to check out this novelty taco creation at Kauffman Stadium. It’s definitely unique to Kansas City. Next time you’re at a Royals game, grab a “Taste of The K” taco and let me know what you think.

And if you see Late Show host Stephen Colbert, let him know I lived to tell this story with no issues.

