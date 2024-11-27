Keira Knightley refuses to star in film franchises after Pirates of the Caribbean experience

The Pride & Prejudice actress shot to stardom as a teenager when she was cast as Elizabeth Swann in 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl. She reprised the role for the sequels, 2006's Dead Man's Chest and 2007's At World's End, and made a cameo in 2017's Dead Men Tell No Tales. During an interview with The Times, Knightley admitted that she has conflicting feelings about the Pirates franchise because it gave her professional success but also made her personal life difficult. "It's a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time," she said.